Bernkastel-Kues: Mann mit Gewehr festgenommen

VG Bernkastel-Kues. Am Samstag, 6. Februar wurde der Polizeiinspektion Bernkastel-Kues eine verdächtige Person mit einem Gewehr gemeldet. Die Polizei konnte den Mann später festnehmen.

Mutationen des Corona-Virus in Region nachgewiesen

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz. 27 neue positiv getestete Personen – 29 Genesene – Mutationen nachgewiesen.Nachdem im Auftrag des Gesundheitsamtes Mayen-Koblenz stichprobenartig Corona-Tests durch Speziallabore untersucht worden sind, sind nun auch in der Region Mutationen des Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden. Dazu Landrat Dr. Alexander Saftig: „Dieser…

Krankenhaus-Mitarbeiter mit Corona infiziert

Daun. Im Krankenhaus Maria Hilf in Daun wurden zehn Mitarbeitende positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestet. Zudem wurde eine zweite COVID-Station im Krankenhaus eingerichtet.

Mehr als 15.000 Impfungen pro Monat mÃ¶glich

Gelsdorf. Zweite Impfstraße in Grafschaft-Gelsdorf fertiggestellt.„Mit der Fertigstellung der zweiten Impfstraße sind wir für die größte Impfaktion im Kreis Ahrweiler bestens ausgestattet", so Landrat Dr. Jürgen Pföhler und Impfzentrumskoordinator Fabian Schneider. „Wir haben die Räumlichkeiten und den…

353.000 Euro fÃ¼r St. Elisabeth Krankenhaus

Mayen. Das Gemeinschaftsklinikum Mittelrhein am Standort St. Elisabeth in Mayen kann den Linksherzkathetermessplatz umbauen. Das Gesundheitsministerium hat dafür eine Landesförderung von 353.000 Euro aus dem Krankenhausinvestitionsprogramm des Landes bewilligt.

Kirche in Klausen: kreativ und multimedial

Wittlich. Wie der Klausener Pater Albert Seul der Corona Krise trotzt.Der Klausener Wallfahrtsrektor Pater Albert Seul OP ist längst über die Region hinaus bekannt für eine aktive und moderne Kirche (wir berichteten). Neben den weiterhin erlaubten Gottesdiensten hat sich Pater Albert inzwischen auch eine…

9664 Kilometer fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe gelaufen

Eicks. „Ein Wahnsinnsergebnis", konstatierte Willi Greuel, der Vorsitzende der Hilfsgruppe Eifel, als ihm das Mutter-Tochter-Gespann Carmen und Annika Karwanska im Schatten der Eickser Burg einen Spendenscheck über 17.053,45 Euro übergab. Bei der Spende handelte es sich den Erlös des ersten virtuellen St.-Nikolaus-Spendenlaufs am ersten Adventswochenende, den Carmen und Annika Karwanska aus Eicks zugunsten der Hilfsgruppe Eifel organisiert hatten.

Zur Geburt ins Krankenhaus nach Belgien

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Vertreter der Verbände der rheinland-pfälzischen Krankenkassen, des Krankenhauses St. Josef und Gesundheitsministerin Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler haben den Vertrag zur »ZOAST Eifel« unterschrieben.

Erste Virus-Mutation im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm ist der erste Fall einer Virus-Mutation festgestellt worden. Nachgewiesen wurde sie bei einer am vergangenen Freitag, den 29. Januar, positiv getesteten Person aus der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher. Es handelt sich hierbei um die erstmals in Großbritannien aufgetauchte Variante mit der Bezeichnung B.1.1.7, die…

Lina

Naas

Geburtstag  4. Februar
Gewicht  3.370 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  52 cm
Eltern  Sandra und Stefan Naas
Wohnort  Schmidt

Well, when you seek our Custom College Essays For Sale services, you usually have the option to select your turnaround time. Also, our online proofreaders are always ready to offer thesis proofreading services at your beck and call. This way, you get to submit premium quality papers even when you are racing against time. Experienced Writers and 24/7 Customer Support. We know how important it is to Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Schlangenlinien gefahren und Leitpfosten touchiert

Euskirchen. Am Samstag, 6. Februar, um 14.30 Uhr, befuhr ein 58-jähriger Autofahrer aus Zülpich die L 178 von Euskirchen (Münstereifeler Str.) kommend in Richtung Euenheim (B 266). Entgegenkommenden Polizeibeamten fiel auf, dass der Fahrer Schlangenlinien fuhr. Bei der Überprüfung wurden frische Unfallspuren im Frontbereich des Fahrzeugs festgestellt. Ein Alkotest beim Fahrer ergab einen Wert von 2,56 Promille.

Ein Auto fÃ¼r die First-Responder

Treis. Die First-Responder-Gruppe des DRK-Ortsvereins Treis-Karden ist mit einem Auto jetzt bestens für zukünftige Einsätze gerüstet.Seit 2018 ist die First-Responder-Gruppe des DRK-Ortsvereins Treis-Karden rund 190-mal zu Hilfeleistungen gerufen worden. Inzwischen besteht wieder eine dauerhafte Einsatzbereitschaft, da die Hygienebedingungen der aktuellen Corona-Situation…

Corona-Infektionen: Zeller Krankenhaus stellt OP-Betrieb ein

Zell. Das Zeller Krankenhaus ist von einer massiven Corona-Infektion betroffen. Nach Informationen des WochenSpiegel haben sich zehn Mitarbeiter des Krankenhauses, darunter zwei Ã„rzte, mit dem Corona-Virus infiziert. Auf Anfrage unserer Zeitung bestÃ¤tigt Krankenhaus-Pressesprecher Stefan Mattes entsprechende Informationen. Aus diesem Grund seien fÃ¼r diese Woche alle geplanten Operationen abgesagt worden. Dies betreffe die Bereiche GynÃ¤kologie, Innere und Chirurgie. Weiterhin offen bleibt das Krankenhaus fÃ¼r Notfallpatienten. Wie sich die Mitarbeiter trotz umfangreicher Schutzkleidung infizieren konnten, ist bislang noch unklar. Aktuell werden im Zeller Krankenhaus acht Corona-Patienten behandelt, zwei davon intensivmedizinisch.Das Zeller Krankenhaus ist von einer massiven Corona-Infektion betroffen. Nach Informationen des WochenSpiegel haben sich zehn Mitarbeiter des Krankenhauses, darunter zwei Ã„rzte, mit dem Corona-Virus infiziert. Auf Anfrage unserer Zeitung bestÃ¤tigtâ€¦

