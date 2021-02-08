353.000 Euro fÃ¼r St. Elisabeth Krankenhaus

Das Gemeinschaftsklinikum Mittelrhein am Standort St. Elisabeth in Mayen kann den Linksherzkathetermessplatz umbauen. Das Gesundheitsministerium hat dafür eine Landesförderung von 353.000 Euro aus dem Krankenhausinvestitionsprogramm des Landes bewilligt.