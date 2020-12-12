Lorraine Manuela

Unbekannter zerkratzt Auto in Gerolstein

Gerolstein. Mit einem scharfen Gegenstand wurde das Auto zerkratzt. Am Freitag, 11. Dezember, zwischen 13.30 und 15.40 Uhr hatte ein Mann aus der VG Gerolstein sein Auto auf den ParkplÃ¤tzen eines Supermarktes und eines Baustoffhandels im Bereich der Sarresdorfer StraÃŸe in Gerolstein abgestellt. Als er zu seinem…

Gewinner der 2. Auslosung stehen fest

Die Â»MY-GemeinschaftÂ« sorgt mit dem groÃŸen Gewinnspiel "Einkaufen & Gewinnen" fÃ¼r vorweihnachtliche Freudenmomente.Mehr als 2.000 Preise sind in diesem Jahr im Gewinntopf. Die zweite Zwischenverlosung (Hauptpreis: Fernseher) am Samstag, 12. Dezember, auf dem Marktplatz ergab folgende Gewinner: Fernseher (MY-Gemeinschaft von Technik Profis Geiermann): Monika…

Verkaufsaktion fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe

Kall. Zugunsten der Hilfsgruppe Eifel findet ab dem 11. Dezember am Rewe-Center in Kall ein Weihnachtsbaumverkauf statt. In Zeiten der Corona-Pandemie beklagt die Hilfsgruppe Eifel seit dem FrÃ¼hjahr einen drastischen RÃ¼ckgang der Spenden. Deshalb hat sich die Kaller Kinderkrebshilfe dazu entschieden, dem negativen Spendentrend wieder durch einen Weihnachtsbaum-Verkauf…

GroÃŸbrand in Bodenbch

Bodenbach. In einer Schreinerei in Bodenbach ist in der Nacht zum Freitag ein Brand ausgebrochen. In der Ortslage Bodenbach kam es in der Nacht zum Freitag, 11. Dezember, gegen 3 Uhr zu einem Brand in einer Schreinerei. Mehrere Feuerwehren der umliegenden Gemeinden waren mit mehr als 80 KrÃ¤ften mit den LÃ¶scharbeiten beschÃ¤ftigt. Die LÃ¶scharbeiten…

Kennzeichen-Diebe in Oberbettingen unterwegs

Oberbettingen. Die Polizei sucht nach Zeugen der Tat. Unbekannte Personen entwendeten am Dienstag, 8. Dezember, zwischen 5.10 und 15 Uhr, von einem am Bahnof in Oberbettingen abgestellten Auto, Marke Volkswagen, das vordere und hintere Kennzeichen mit der beginnenden Kombination "DAU". Die Polizei Daun…

Dorfgemeinschaftshaus beschÃ¤digt

Gering. Das Dorfgemeinschaftshaus in Gering ist zwischen Dienstag, 8. Dezember, 17 Uhr, und Mittwoch, 9. Dezember, 10 Uhr, durch Unbekannte beschÃ¤digt worden.

Landesgartenschau Bitburg: Zweiter Anlauf geplant

Bitburg. Bitburg will die Landesgartenschau in die Region holen. Die Entscheidung von Kreistag und VG-Rat steht aber noch aus. Mit deutlicher Mehrheit haben sich die Mitglieder des Stadtrates der Stadt Bitburg dafÃ¼r entschieden, dass sich der Zweckverband Flugplatz Bitburg mit dem Projekt Â»Housing BitburgÂ« um die Landesgartenschau 2026 bewirbt. Die Verwaltung des…

Ã„rzte und BÃ¼rokrÃ¤fte fÃ¼r Impfzentren gesucht

Bitburg. Ã„rztevereinigungen, Apothekerkammer und Kreisverwaltung bitten Mediziner und medizinisches Fachpersonal um Mithilfe.Das Land hat alle Landkreise und kreisfreien StÃ¤dte in Rheinland-Pfalz dazu aufgefordert, bis zum 15. Dezember 2020 Impfzentren einzurichten. Das Impfzentrum fÃ¼r die BÃ¼rger im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m entsteht in der ehemaligen Turnhalle der High…

Damit Katzen wie KÃ¤the nicht Ã¼berflÃ¼ssig sind

Kreis Bitburg / PrÃ¼m. Der Verein der Tierfreunde SÃ¼deifel setzt sich fÃ¼r herrenlose Katzen ein. Pflegestellen und helfende HÃ¤nde werden dringend gebraucht. WÃ¤hrend es in der Weihnachtszeit fÃ¼r viele Haustiere Extra-Leckerlies, Geschenke und noch mehr Kuscheleinheiten gibt, kÃ¤mpfen andere bei Minusgraden und Regen ums nackte Ãœberleben: die herrenlosen Katzen im Eifelkreis. Unkastrierte Tiere vermehren…

Lorraine Manuela

Bode

Geburtstag  11. Dezember
Gewicht  3.210 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  50 cm
Eltern  Nathalie und Dominik Bode
Wohnort  Simmerath

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Lorraine Manuela

Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  11. DezemberGewicht  3.210 gGrÃ¶ÃŸe  50 cmEltern  Nathalie und Dominik BodeWohnort  Simmerath

TestlÃ¤ufe im Landesimpfzentrum Bad Sobernheim - mit Video

Bad Sobernheim. GroÃŸes Medieninteresse am Nachmittag in der Felkestadt: LandrÃ¤tin Bettina Dickes und ihr Pressesprecher Benjamin Hilger fÃ¼hrten die Journalisten durch die RÃ¤ume des neuen Impfzentrums an der Westtangente, wo vor kurzem noch der Real-Markt residierte.

