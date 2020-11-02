Mehrere Taschendiebstähle

Ochtendung. Am Samstag, 31. Oktober, zwischen 10 und 11 Uhr, hat es in einem Discounter in Ochtendung drei Taschendiebstähle gegeben.Bestohlen wurden drei ältere Frauen, die den Diebstahl ihrer Geldbörsen erst an der Kasse bemerkten. Zuvor waren die Frauen durch zwei verdächtige Frauen im Alter von 18 bis 23 Jahren während ihres Einkaufes in ein Gespräch verwickelt und vermutlich…