Geburtstag 29. Oktober
Gewicht 3.430 g
Größe 5449 cm
Eltern Laura und Johannes Huppertz
Wohnort Lammersdorf
Maik
Huppertz
Geburtstag 29. Oktober
Geburtstag 29. Oktober
Gewicht 3.430 g
Größe 5449 cm
Eltern Laura und Johannes Huppertz
Wohnort Lammersdorf
Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag 29. OktoberGewicht 3.430 gGröße 5449 cmEltern Laura und Johannes HuppertzWohnort LammersdorfGeburtstag 29. OktoberGewicht 3.430 gGröße 5449 cmEltern Laura und Johannes HuppertzWohnort Lammersdorfweiterlesen
Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag 24. OktoberGewicht 3.820 gGröße 52 cmEltern Jennifer Schütt-Winter und Thomas WinterWohnort LammersdorfGeburtstag 24. OktoberGewicht 3.820 gGröße 52 cmEltern Jennifer Schütt-Winter und Thomas WinterWohnort Lammersdorfweiterlesen
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.