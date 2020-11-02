Rennen auf der A 61

Dieblich. Am Samstag, 31. Oktober, gegen 16 Uhr, ist der Polizei ein verbotenes Rennen auf der A 61 im Bereich zwischen der Moseltalbrücke und der Rastanlage Mosel West - in Fahrtrichtung Ludwigshafen - gemeldet worden.

Vier Personen bei Unfall verletzt

Daun. Am heutigen Sonntag, 1. November, wurden die Feuerwehren der VG Gerolstein gegen 15.20 Uhr zu einem Verkehrsunfall auf der L10 zwischen Ahütte und Hoffeld gerufen

Saisonfinale der Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie abgesagt

VG Adenau. Das Finale der Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie 2020 findet nicht statt.Der für den 7. und 8. November geplante Double-Header ist aufgrund der aktuellen COVID-19-Entwicklung und den damit verbundenen Maßnahmen, das Infektionsgeschehen einzudämmen, nicht realisierbar.

Mehrere Taschendiebstähle

Ochtendung. Am Samstag, 31. Oktober, zwischen 10 und 11 Uhr, hat es in einem Discounter in Ochtendung drei Taschendiebstähle gegeben.Bestohlen wurden drei ältere Frauen, die den Diebstahl ihrer Geldbörsen erst an der Kasse bemerkten. Zuvor waren die Frauen durch zwei verdächtige Frauen im Alter von 18 bis 23 Jahren während ihres Einkaufes in ein Gespräch verwickelt und vermutlich…

Schwarzes Quad gestohlen

Daun. Mindestens zwei unbekannte Täter haben in der Nacht von Donnerstag auf Freitag, 29. auf 30. Oktober, ein auf dem Grundstückshof in Daun, Am Kirchberg, abgestelltes schwarzes Quad, Marke: Bombardier, Typ: CAN-AM, entwendet.

Online-Abstimmung: Wer hat das beste Gruselschloss gebaut?

Trier. Wow! Was ein Wahnsinn! Bis zum Einsendeschluss haben uns rund 100 Gruselschlösser erreicht! Da fällt es uns natürlich schwer, das beste Exemplar zu bestimmen. Also helfen Sie uns bei der Kür der Gewinner und stimmen Sie online für Ihren Favoriten ab!

Ahrtal-Werke warnen vor Betrügern

Bad Neuenahr. Seit einigen Tagen häufen sich bei den Ahrtal-Werken Beschwerden von Kunden, die von betrügerischen Machenschaften entweder am Telefon oder persönlich betroffen waren.

Weihnachtsmärkte in Trier abgesagt

Trier. Große Weihnachtsmärkte wird es in diesem Jahr in Trier nicht geben. Die Stadtverwaltung kann laut Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt nach den Beschlüssen von Bundesregierung und Länderchefs dazu nach derzeitiger Lage für den November keine Genehmigung erteilen.

Ausgezeichnetes Bernkastel-Kues

VG Bernkastel-Kues. Auszeichnung als „Top Kurort“ von Focus-Gesundheit – die dritte Auszeichnung nach Moseltal und Weihnachtsmarkt.Die Redaktion Focus Gesundheit hat Bernkastel-Kues auf die Kurortliste 2021 gesetzt. Mit dem Kueser Plateau verfügt die Stadt über einen heilklimatischen Kurort. Das Prädikat heilklimatisch sagt aus, dass das Ortsklima eine nachgewiesene spezifische…
Maik

Huppertz

Geburtstag  29. Oktober
Gewicht  3.430 g
Größe  5449 cm
Eltern  Laura und Johannes Huppertz
Wohnort  Lammersdorf

