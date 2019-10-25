Geburtstag 22. Oktober
Gewicht 3.270 g
Größe 49 cm
Eltern Marie-Christine und Manuel Schütt
Wohnort Mützenich
Maila-Jolie
Schütt
Geburtstag 22. Oktober
Geburtstag 22. Oktober
Gewicht 3.270 g
Größe 49 cm
Eltern Marie-Christine und Manuel Schütt
Wohnort Mützenich
Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag 24. OktoberGewicht 3.930 gGröße 54 cmEltern Nadine Mirke und Michael AbschlagWohnort SimmerathGeburtstag 24. OktoberGewicht 3.930 gGröße 54 cmEltern Nadine Mirke und Michael AbschlagWohnort Simmerathweiterlesen
Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag 24. OktoberGewicht 2.420 gGröße 48 cmEltern Chantal und Mike VerburgWohnort StrauchGeburtstag 24. OktoberGewicht 2.420 gGröße 48 cmEltern Chantal und Mike VerburgWohnort Strauchweiterlesen
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.