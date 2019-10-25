Maila-Jolie

Drei Landessieger aus der Eifel

Kreis Euskirchen. Das ist bemerkenswert: Im Leistungswettbewerb des Deutschen Handwerks kommen drei Erste Landessieger aus dem Altkreis Schleiden. Und das trifft nicht nur für die »jungen Profis im Handwerk« selbst, sondern auch auf die Ausbildungsbetriebe zu.

Schreie aus Nachbarwohnung lösen Großeinsatz der Polizei aus

Trier. Zu einem größeren Polizeieinsatz ist es am Donnerstagabend, 24. Oktober, in Trier-West gekommen.Der Polizei wurden Schreie aus einer Nachbarwohnung gemeldet. Eine der beteiligten Personen sollte angeblich eine Schusswaffe dabei haben. Zahlreiche Polizeikräfte waren vor Ort. Nach Überprüfung des Vorfalls konnte festgestellt werden, dass zu…

Weinjahrgang 2019: Hohe Qualität geringere Mengen

Wiltingen. Frost, Hagel und Sonnenbrand sorgen im Weinanbaugebiet Mosel für eine zwiespältige Erntebilanz: Hohe Qualität bei geringerer Erntemenge als 2018. So das Fazit der Herbstpressekonferenz der Weinwerbung Mosel, das deren Vorsitzender Rolf Haxel kürzlich in den Räumlichkeiten der neuen Weinmanufaktur Van Volxem in Wiltingen vor zahlreichen Pressevertretern bekannt gab.

Schwerer Schlag gegen organisierte Clankriminalität

Trier. Am heutigen Donnerstag, 24. Oktober, durchsuchten 364 Polizeivollzugsbeamte der Bundespolizei, 27 Beamte des Polizeipräsidiums Trier und 6 Staatsanwälte der Staatsanwaltschaft Trier 29 Objekte in vier Bundesländern. Dabei vollstreckten sie zwei Haftbefehle. Die vorangegangenen Ermittlungen unter Leitung der Staatsanwaltschaft Trier richteten sich hauptsächlich gegen einen libanesischen Familienclan.

"Haustürbetrüger" beginnen mit Hofreinigung - ohne Auftag

Mahlberg. Bei einer Anwohnerin der Straße "Auf dem Bruch" klingelten am Mittwoch, 23. Oktober gegen 18.20 Uhr zwei männliche Personen an der Haustüre. Als die Frau schließlich hinzukam, stand einer der Männer bereits in der Einfahrt und begann diese mit einem Hochdruckreiniger zu reinigen.

Keinen Lappen, geklaute Kennzeichen und Drogen in Blut

Füssenich. Wegen gleich mehrerer Delikte - von Urkundenfälschung, Diebstahl, Unterschlagung über Fahren ohne Führerschein und unter Drogeneinfluss bis hin zu Verstößen gegen das Pflichtversicherungs- und gegen das Waffengesetz hat die Polizei am Dienstag, 22. Oktober einen 24-jährigen vorläufig festgenommen.

Smart-City Index: Trier beste Stadt in Rheinland-Pfalz

Trier. Beim erstmals aufgestellten Smart-City Index des Branchenverbands Bitkom ist die Stadt Trier auf Platz 41 von 81 Städten über 100.000 Einwohnern gelandet. Dieser neue Index erfasst nach Angaben des Verbands erstmals systematisch, wie digitalisiert die deutschen Großstädte sind. Trier ist in der Gesamtwertung die beste Stadt in Rheinland-Pfalz.

Halloween-Bastelaktion: Das ist ja ganz schrecklich!

Trier. Gruselalarm in der WochenSpiegel-Redaktion! Eure vielen toll gebastelten Monster-Masken haben uns einen ganz schönen Schrecken eingejagt. Und pünktlich zu Halloween stehen sie nun fest: die Gewinner unseres großen Bastelwettbewerbs

Brautmode im alten Industriegebäude

Kall-Anstois. Wozu doch die Hochzeit der Schwester gut sein kann. Jessica Winter lernte bei diesem Fest jedenfalls eine Location kennen, die sie derart begeisterte, dass sie dort ihre erste Hochzeitsmesse veranstalten wird.

  1. Startseite
  2. Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land

Maila-Jolie

Schütt

Geburtstag  22. Oktober
Gewicht  3.270 g
Größe  49 cm
Eltern  Marie-Christine und Manuel Schütt
Wohnort  Mützenich

zurück nach oben Artikel drucken

Artikel kommentieren

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region