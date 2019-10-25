Maila-Jolie

Weinjahrgang 2019: Hohe Qualität geringere Mengen

Wiltingen. Frost, Hagel und Sonnenbrand sorgen im Weinanbaugebiet Mosel für eine zwiespältige Erntebilanz: Hohe Qualität bei geringerer Erntemenge als 2018. So das Fazit der Herbstpressekonferenz der Weinwerbung Mosel, das deren Vorsitzender Rolf Haxel kürzlich in den Räumlichkeiten der neuen Weinmanufaktur Van Volxem in Wiltingen vor zahlreichen Pressevertretern bekannt gab.