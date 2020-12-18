Rekord auf dem Weg unter den Baum

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Sie sorgen dafür, dass alles pünktlich zum Fest unter dem richtigen Baum liegt: Paketzusteller haben im Dezember Hochkonjunktur. In diesem Jahr verbucht die Deutsche Post einen Rekord.

LKW-Fahrer weicht Radfahrer aus und kommt von StraÃŸe ab

Lammersdorf. Als der Radfahrer abbiegen wollte, hatte der hinter ihm fahrende LKW-Fahrer bereits zu einem Überholvorgang angesetzt. Am Mittwoch, 16. Dezember, gegen 13.15 Uhr, befuhr ein 34-jähriger LKW-Fahrer aus der Verbandsgemeinde Gerolsteindie L 29 in Höhe der Ortslage von Dohm-Lammersdorf in Fahrtrichtung Gerolstein, als ein vorausfahrender Radfahrer auf Höhe der Einmündung…

Eine Stimme aus der Eifel erobert die Charts

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Deutschpop- und Schlagersängerin Nina Grommes wollte eigentlich nie Schlager singen. Dennoch kann sie mit ihrer Musik Erfolge feiern. Vielleicht auch, weil ihre Lieder Halt in unsicheren Zeiten geben können ...

GroÃŸbrand in Polch

Polch. In der Robert-Bosch-Straße in Polch hat am Donnerstagmorgen, 17. Dezember, eine Werkstatthalle gebrannt.Um 8.53 Uhr ertönten in Polch und Mertloch die Sirenen. Die Meldung der Leitstelle Koblenz war ein Gebäudebrand mit Menschenrettung im Industriegebiet Polch. Von weitem war bereits eine große Rauchsäule zu sehen. Vor Ort wurde sofort festgestellt,…

Auto wird am Heiligen Abend verlost

Mayen. Auch »Einkaufen & Gewinner« wird durch Lockdown beeinflusst.Die Endauslosung des großen Gewinnspiels »Einkaufen & Gewinnen« der »MY-Gemeinschaft« bildet den krönenden Abschluss der Weihnachtsaktionen in diesem Corona-Jahr. 2.000 Gewinne waren im Gewinntopf. Am kommenden Samstag sollten die Gewinner ermittelt…

â€žWeihnachten mit Guildoâ€œ: kostenloses Konzert im Livestream

Trier. Die beiden Weihnachtsshows von Guildo Horn mussten leider coronabedingt abgesagt werden. Das „Fest der Liebe" wird dieses Jahr dennoch nicht ganz ins Wasser fallen.

Ein StÃ¼ck Mechernich schenken

Mechernich. Der erneute Lockdown trifft den Einzelhandel in der Region sehr hart. Schließlich fällt ein großer Teil des Weihnachtsgeschäfts weg. Doch auch wenn die Geschäfte schließen müssen, kann man ihnen dennoch helfen - mit Gutscheinen. Der Stadtmarketingverein »Mechernich aktiv« ist in dieser Hinsicht bereits tätig geworden und hat die Seite www.mechernich-gutschein.de online gestellt. Das Prinzip hinter dieser Idee ist denkbar einfach: Man kann als Kunde Gutscheine ganz einfach rund um die Uhr kaufen, völlig egal, wo man sich befindet. Einlösen kann man den Gutschein dann in allen Geschäften im Mechernicher Stadtgebiet, die auf dem neuen Portal mit von der Partie sind.

Erneute illegale Abfallentsorgung in Gerolstein-Roth

Roth. Dieses Mal wurde der Müll in der Nähe der Rother Kapelle gefunden. Unbekannte Täter haben zwischen Samstag, 12. Dezember, 10 Uhr, und Sonntag, 13. Dezember, 19 Uhr, in der Gemarkung von Gerolstein-Roth erneut diversen Müll illegal entsorgt. Zeugen fanden im Flurstück "In der Hasengich" in der Nähe der Rother Kapelle…

Eine Hommage an den Â»Mark Twain der EifelÂ«

Blankenheim. »Moet ihr su ne Bohei ömm mich maache?« Das sei, versichern die Akteure, die sich in der Filiale der VR-Bank Nordeifel in Blankenheim versammelt hatten, die bescheidene, aber zufriedene Reaktion von Fritz Koenn auf ein Gesamtkunstwerk gewesen, das ihm gewidmet ist.

Maria

Dahmen

Geburtstag  14. Dezember
Gewicht  4.250 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  55 cm
Eltern  Maris und Michael Dahmen
Wohnort  GroÃŸhau

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Maria

Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  14. DezemberGewicht  4.250 gGröße  55 cmEltern  Maris und Michael DahmenWohnort  Großhau

Â»Bistro-WirrwarrÂ« in Lammersdorf

Lammersdorf. Verwirrung und Irritationen um den geplanten Neubau eines Bistros in Lammersdorf an der Ecke Kirchstraße/Hoscheiterstraße. Der Verkauf des Grundstücks, das direkt am Vennbahn-Radweg liegt, soll nun neu ausgeschrieben werden. Nachdem im Gegenteil zur ursprünglichen Planung plötzlich eine Aufstockung des Gebäudes mit einer Ferienwohnung vom potentiellen Investor bei der Gemeinde ins Gespräch gebracht wurde, zog man dort nun scheinbar die »Notbremse«.

