Marie Sophie

Mutationen des Corona-Virus in Region nachgewiesen

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz. 27 neue positiv getestete Personen – 29 Genesene – Mutationen nachgewiesen.Nachdem im Auftrag des Gesundheitsamtes Mayen-Koblenz stichprobenartig Corona-Tests durch Speziallabore untersucht worden sind, sind nun auch in der Region Mutationen des Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden. Dazu Landrat Dr. Alexander Saftig: „Dieser…

Krankenhaus-Mitarbeiter mit Corona infiziert

Im Krankenhaus Maria Hilf in Daun wurden zehn Mitarbeitende positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestet. Zudem wurde eine zweite COVID-Station im Krankenhaus eingerichtet.

Mehr als 15.000 Impfungen pro Monat mÃ¶glich

Gelsdorf. Zweite Impfstraße in Grafschaft-Gelsdorf fertiggestellt.„Mit der Fertigstellung der zweiten Impfstraße sind wir für die größte Impfaktion im Kreis Ahrweiler bestens ausgestattet", so Landrat Dr. Jürgen Pföhler und Impfzentrumskoordinator Fabian Schneider. „Wir haben die Räumlichkeiten und den…

Kirche in Klausen: kreativ und multimedial

Wittlich. Wie der Klausener Pater Albert Seul der Corona Krise trotzt.Der Klausener Wallfahrtsrektor Pater Albert Seul OP ist längst über die Region hinaus bekannt für eine aktive und moderne Kirche (wir berichteten). Neben den weiterhin erlaubten Gottesdiensten hat sich Pater Albert inzwischen auch eine…

9664 Kilometer fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe gelaufen

Eicks. „Ein Wahnsinnsergebnis", konstatierte Willi Greuel, der Vorsitzende der Hilfsgruppe Eifel, als ihm das Mutter-Tochter-Gespann Carmen und Annika Karwanska im Schatten der Eickser Burg einen Spendenscheck über 17.053,45 Euro übergab. Bei der Spende handelte es sich den Erlös des ersten virtuellen St.-Nikolaus-Spendenlaufs am ersten Adventswochenende, den Carmen und Annika Karwanska aus Eicks zugunsten der Hilfsgruppe Eifel organisiert hatten.

Zur Geburt ins Krankenhaus nach Belgien

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Vertreter der Verbände der rheinland-pfälzischen Krankenkassen, des Krankenhauses St. Josef und Gesundheitsministerin Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler haben den Vertrag zur »ZOAST Eifel« unterschrieben.

Erste Virus-Mutation im Eifelkreis Bitburg-PrÃ¼m

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm ist der erste Fall einer Virus-Mutation festgestellt worden. Nachgewiesen wurde sie bei einer am vergangenen Freitag, den 29. Januar, positiv getesteten Person aus der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher. Es handelt sich hierbei um die erstmals in Großbritannien aufgetauchte Variante mit der Bezeichnung B.1.1.7, die…

35 waren zu schnell unterwegs

VG Adenau. In dem Zeitraum vom 28. Januar bis zum 4. Februar führten die Beamten der PI Adenau mehrere stationäre Verkehrskontrollen mit dem Schwerpunkt Geschwindigkeitsmessungen durch.

Raiffeisenbank will neue GeschÃ¤ftsfelder erschlieÃŸen

Arzfeld. Immobilien und regenerative Energien rücken in den Fokus - Digitalisierung bleibt Hauptthema. Trotz schwächelnder Konjunktur blickt die Raiffeisenbank Westeifel eG Bank (Raiba) auf ein gutes Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück. Bei der Bilanzpressekonferenz zieht Vorstand Klaus Peters ein sehr zufriedenes Fazit: "Die Bank ist deutlich gewachsen, das…

  1. Startseite
  2. Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land

Marie Sophie

Bock

best college admission essays harvard Essay Writing Service Co Uk Reviews homework help for biology dissertation university of california los angeles Geburtstag  1. Februar
Gewicht  2.865 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  49 cm
Eltern  Sabrina und Axel Bock
Wohnort  Kalterherberg


Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Einbruch in Supermarkt

Kaisersesch. In der Nacht zum Freitag, 5. Februar, ist in Kaisersesch in einen Supermarkt in der Koblenzer Straße eingebrochen worden.Laut Polizei hebelten zwei Täter um 2.27 Uhr die beiden Doppelschiebetüren des Eingangs auf und gelangten so in den Markt. Dort entwendeten sie Zigaretten - noch unbekannter Marken und in noch unbekannter Höhe. Bereits nach fünf Minuten verließen die…

