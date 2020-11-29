Plaudern gegen den Corona-Blues

Einfach mal mit jemandem reden? Einfach mal einem anderen zuhören? Das ist die Idee des »EifelOhrs«. Es sind einsame Zeiten. Die Pandemie fordert, auf Beisammensein möglichst zu verzichten. Gerade alte Menschen sind aufgrund ihres erhöhten Risikos zusätzlich belastet, weil man sie besonders schützen möchte und deshalb auf Besuche verzichtet. Der…