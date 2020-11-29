Ohne FÃ¼hrerschein berauscht mit Roller unterwegs

Mayen. Am Samstag, 28. November, 11.20 Uhr, fuhr ein 35-jÃ¤hriger Mann in Mayen mit einem Motorroller an einer Polizeistreife vorbei und suchte zunÃ¤chst das Weite.

Plaudern gegen den Corona-Blues

Eifel. Einfach mal mit jemandem reden? Einfach mal einem anderen zuhÃ¶ren? Das ist die Idee des Â»EifelOhrsÂ«. Es sind einsame Zeiten. Die Pandemie fordert, auf Beisammensein mÃ¶glichst zu verzichten. Gerade alte Menschen sind aufgrund ihres erhÃ¶hten Risikos zusÃ¤tzlich belastet, weil man sie besonders schÃ¼tzen mÃ¶chte und deshalb auf Besuche verzichtet. Derâ€¦

WochenSpiegel-Aktion: Stark fÃ¼r Kunst und Kultur

Trier. KÃ¼nstler mÃ¼ssen derzeit noch viel kreativere Wege finden, um ihre Kunstleben zu kÃ¶nnen. Auch fÃ¼r Musiker kann es aus beruflicher Perspektive nichts Schlimmeres geben, als nicht gehÃ¶rt zu werden. Mit der Aktion Â»Stark fÃ¼r Kunst & KulturÂ« will der Wochen-Spiegel den KÃ¼nstlern der Region eine digitale Plattform bieten. Los gehtâ€˜s am 1. Dezember.

Badewanne, Altmetall und weiterer MÃ¼ll entsorgt

Roth. Unbekannte haben in Gerolstein-Roth diversen Unrat illegal entsorgt. In einem kleinen WaldstÃ¼ck in der NÃ¤he des Rother Sportplatzes haben Unbekannte diverse AbfallgegenstÃ¤nde zurÃ¼ckgelassen. So konnten neben einer Badewanne und Altmetall auch ein alter AnhÃ¤nger und Reifen vorgefunden werden. Die Polizei Gerolsteinâ€¦

Wittlich: Aktion zur LesefÃ¶rderung

Wittlich. Auch in diesem Jahr beteiligt sich die Stadt- und KreisergÃ¤nzungsbÃ¼cherei Wittlich wieder an den vorweihnachtlichen LesefÃ¶rderaktionen â€žDezembergeschichtenâ€œ und â€žAdventskalenderâ€œ fÃ¼r Kinder. AuÃŸerdem findet ein Preisausschreiben statt.

Ehrenamtspreis fÃ¼r drei Projekte

Ahr. Die PreistrÃ¤ger des mit jeweils 1500 Euro dotierten Ehrenamtspreises des Kreises Ahrweiler 2020 stehen fest: Der Heimat- und BÃ¼rgerverein Bad Bodendorf e.V., die Ortsgemeinde MayschoÃŸ und die Ortsgemeinde Eichenbach werden fÃ¼r besonderes herausragendes ehrenamtliches Engagement ausgezeichnet.

Junge bei Unfall verletzt

Mendig. Am Donnerstag, 26. November, gegen 15.25 Uhr, ereignete sich in der PellenzstraÃŸe in Mendig ein Verkehrsunfall bei dem ein zehnjÃ¤hriger Junge verletzt wurde.

Tolle Preise fÃ¼r SVE-"TÃ¼rchenjÃ¤ger"

Trier. FÃ¼r die Adventszeit hat der SV Eintracht-Trier 05 e.V. eine neue Aktion ins Leben gerufen. Fans und UnterstÃ¼tzer kÃ¶nnen ab sofort als Â»TÃ¼rchenjÃ¤gerÂ« einen Adventskalender im Format einer Urkunde erwerben.

Gemeinsam im Dialog

Mayen. Am Freitag, 27. November, von 9 bis 14 Uhr, richten die Polizei und das Ordnungsamt eine "Mobile Wache" auf dem Marktplatz in Mayen ein. MÃ¶chten Sie ohne groÃŸe Umwege mit uns in Kontakt treten? MÃ¶chten Sie sich beraten lassen oder eine Anzeige erstatten? Dann begrÃ¼ÃŸen die Mitarbeiter Sie herzlich bei der "Mobilen Wache" der Polizei und der OrdnungsbehÃ¶rde auf dem Marktplatz in Mayen.

Matteo

Eckert

Geburtstag  21. November
Gewicht  3.690 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  52 cm
Eltern  Susanne und Janosch Eckert
Wohnort  RÃ¶lsdorf

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Hoher Sachschaden bei Brand in DÃ¼ngenheim +++Mit Video+++

DÃ¼ngenheim. In DÃ¼ngenheim, in der HauptstraÃŸe, kam es am Samstag gegen 15:55 Uhr, aus bislang ungeklÃ¤rter Ursache, zu einem Brand in einem Einfamilienhaus. Trotz des schnellen Eingreifens der Feuerwehren konnte nicht verhindert werden, dass der komplette Dachstuhl ausbrannte. Die im Anwesen befindlichen Personen wurden durch die Feuerwehr mittels Drehleiter von einer Dachterrasse gerettet. Die LÃ¶scharbeiten wurden gegen 21 Uhr beendet. Das Anwesen ist momentan nicht mehr bewohnbar. Der vorlÃ¤ufige Sachschaden wird auf einen 6-stelligen Euro-Betrag geschÃ¤tzt. Bei den LÃ¶scharbeiten wurde ein Feuerwehrmann leicht verletzt. Die Polizei hat die Ermittlungen zur Brandursache aufgenommen. Im Einsatz waren die Feuerwehren DÃ¼ngenheim, Kaisersesch, Kehrig, Masburg und Kaifenheim. ZusÃ¤tzlich war das DRK und die Polizei Cochem vor Ort.In DÃ¼ngenheim, in der HauptstraÃŸe, kam es am Samstag gegen 15:55 Uhr, aus bislang ungeklÃ¤rter Ursache, zu einem Brand in einem Einfamilienhaus. Trotz des schnellen Eingreifens der Feuerwehren konnte nicht verhindert werden, dass der kompletteâ€¦

Kreis Birkenfeld: 7-Tage-Inzidenz sinkt unter 100

VG Birkenfeld. Erstmals seit dem 20. Oktober liegt die kreisweite 7-Tag-Inzidenz bei einem Wert unter 100. Sie betrÃ¤gt 96. In Idar-Oberstein liegt der Wert bei 159, in der VG Birkenfeld bei 78, in der VG Baumholder bei 73 und in der VG Herrstein-Rhaunen bei 45. Heute gingen zahlreiche Befunde beim Gesundheitsamt ein. Erfreulicherweise kommen jedoch nur 3 Neuinfektionen hinzu. Ein 10-jÃ¤hriger Junge aus Idar-Oberstein, eine 30-jÃ¤hrige Frau aus der Verbandsgemeinde Birkenfeld und ein 58-jÃ¤hriger Mann aus der Verbandsgemeinde Baumholder. Die Gesamtzahl der mit dem Coronavirus infizierten Personen liegt somit bei 819. Davon sind 395 mÃ¤nnlich und 424 weiblich.

