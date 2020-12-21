Scheune brennt in LÃ¶hndorf

Löhndorf. Am Montag, 21. Dezember, gegen 0.20 Uhr, meldeten Zeugen der Polizei Remagen den Brand einer Scheune. Bei dem Eintreffen der Polizei waren bereits erste Kräfte der Feuerwehr am Brandort in der St.-Georg-Straße in Sinzig-Löhndorf. Nachbarn konnten mit der Unterstützung der Polizei Anwohner in Sicherheit bringen. In der Scheune lagerten Heuballen und…