Scheune brennt in LÃ¶hndorf

Löhndorf. Am Montag, 21. Dezember, gegen 0.20 Uhr, meldeten Zeugen der Polizei Remagen den Brand einer Scheune. Bei dem Eintreffen der Polizei waren bereits erste Kräfte der Feuerwehr am Brandort in der St.-Georg-Straße in Sinzig-Löhndorf. Nachbarn konnten mit der Unterstützung der Polizei Anwohner in Sicherheit bringen. In der Scheune lagerten Heuballen und…

Feuerwehr fÃ¼r die Zukunft gut gerÃ¼stet

Prüm. Ein neues Löschfahrzeug wurde an die Feuerwehr Prüm übergeben. Gleichzeitig wurde die neue Feuerwehreinsatzzentrale für die Feuerwehren der Verbandsgemeinde Prüm in Dienst gestellt.

Motorradfahrer schwer verletzt

Alken. Ein Motorradfahrer ist am Samstag, 19. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 207 von Nörtershausen in Richtung Alken schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht schnitt der Motorradfahrer im Kurvenbereich die Gegenfahrbahn und touchierte einen entgegenkommenden Lkw im rückwärtigen Bereich des Anhängers. Durch den Zusammenstoß verlor er die Kontrolle über die Maschine und stürzte. Der…

Nach Brand in Remagen sucht Polizei Zeugen

Remagen. Am Freitag, 18. Dezember, 1.52 Uhr, wurde die Polizei über die Rettungsleitstelle informiert, dass es in der Goethestraße in Remagen zu einem Brandngekommen sei, die Feuerwehr sei ebenfalls alarmiert.

HÃ¤ndeschÃ¼tteln und BegrÃ¼ÃŸungskuss werden selten

Trier. Dem Geschäftspartner höflich die Hand schütteln, die gute Freundin mit einem Küsschen begrüßen: In der Nach-Corona-Zeit werden diese Rituale viel seltener zu sehen sein. Diese Prognose leiten Prof. Dr. Xenia Matschke und Prof. Dr. Marc Oliver Rieger von der Universität Trier aus einer gemeinsamen Untersuchung ab.

Was wird aus dem Psychosozialen Krisendienst?

Stadt Trier. Der vom Kreis Trier-Saarburg und der Stadt Trier geförderte kostenlose und anonyme Psychosoziale Krisendienst wird in seiner bisherigen Form zum 31. Dezember 2020 eingestellt. Was die Kreisverwaltung auf unsere Fragen antwortet und die Stadt Trier plant lesen Sie im Folgenden.

Fairteiler in Saarburg: Kinder spenden Lebensmittel

Ayl. Die Lebensmittel sind wertvoll und sollten nicht im Mülleimer landen. Das hat eine Gruppe Kommunionkinder 2021 aus Ayl erkannt. In einer kleinen Spendenaktion sammelten die acht Kinder und ihre Familien noch gute, leckere Lebensmittel, um die Waren im Fairteiler-Schrank an der Shell-Tankstelle in Saarburg abzulegen.

GefÃ¤hrliche ÃœberholmanÃ¶ver auf der B 257

Adenau. - Am Donnerstag, 17.12.2020, ca. 20.00 Uhr wurde die Polizeiinspektion Adenau darüber informiert dass, auf der B 257 vom Autobahnkreuz Meckenheim kommend vier Pkw unterwegs sind, die durch gefährliche Überholmanöver und deutlich überhöhter Geschwindigkeit anderen Verkehrsteilnehmern auffielen.

Anna malt das Weihnachtskartenmotiv

Konz. Bürgermeister Joachim Weber verschickt seine Weihnachtsgrüße in diesem Jahr mit einem Bild der Grundschülerin Anna aus der Klasse 4 b der Grundschule St. Johann in Konz-Karthaus. Das Bild war eines der vier Motive, das bei einem schulinternen, von der Konzer-Doktor-Bürgerstiftung initiierten Mal-Wettbewerb, von Bürgermeister Weber ausgewählt wurde.

  2. Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land

Mayla

Vogt

WriteMyThesis.net offers you great Help With My Science Homework along with thesis writing one. We guarantee high quality and originality, so don't waste a second to Geburtstag  15. Dezember
Gewicht  3.360 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  52 cm
Eltern  Karina und Benjamin Vogt
Wohnort  Kesternich

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

