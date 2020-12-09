Lkw verliert Leergut auf der Abfahrt Richtung PrÃ¼m-Dausfeld

PrÃ¼m. Ein Lastwagen hatte bei der Abfahrt von der B 51 zur B 410 in Richtung PrÃ¼m-Dausfeld etwa hundert BierkÃ¤sten mit Leergut verloren. Am Dienstag, 08. Dezember, 5 Uhr, musste die ist Abfahrt von der B 51 zur B 410 in Richtung PrÃ¼m-Dausfeld gesperrt werden. Ein Lastwagen hatte hier geschÃ¤tzte hundert BierkÃ¤sten mit Leergut verloren, die sich quer Ã¼ber die Fahrbahn verteilten.â€¦