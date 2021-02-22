Roller gestohlen

Mendig. In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der StraÃŸe "WasserschÃ¶pp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiÃŸ und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffÃ¤lliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den EigentÃ¼mer nachgerÃ¼stetâ€¦

