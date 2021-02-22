Roller gestohlen

Mendig. In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der Straße "Wasserschöpp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiß und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffälliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den Eigentümer nachgerüstet…

Hoher Sachschaden bei Unfall auf der A 48

Mayen. Am Sonntag, 21. Februar, gegen 8.25 Uhr, befuhr ein Kleintransporter die A 48, aus Richtung Koblenz kommend, in Fahrtrichtung Trier. Zwischen den Anschlussstellen Polch und Mayen geriet der Kleintransporter ins Schleudern und das Fahrzeug überschlug sich anschließend. Der Kleintransporter kam dann auf der Seite im Grünstreifen zum Liegen. Der Fahrer bleib trotz des Überschlags…

Stimmen zum RÃ¼cktritt von Dezernent Thomas Schmitt

Trier. Zum Rücktritt des Ordnungsdezernenten Thomas Schmitt (CDU) erreichten uns folgende Stellungnahmen von CDU und SPD. CDU: Unbedachter Fehltritt - Rücktritt zeugt von Verantwortungsbewusstsein und Größe Auf eigenen Wunsch erklärte Thomas Schmitt heute seinen Rücktritt als Dezernent der Stadt Trier für Kultur, Tourismus, Recht, Sicherheit und Ordnung. Seine…

Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) tritt zurÃ¼ck

Stadt Trier. Der Trierer Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) hat dem Stadtvorstand heute mitgeteilt, dass er von seinem Amt zurücktritt. Hintergrund ist, dass Schmitt im Impfzentrum Trier eine Erstimpfung gegen Corona mit Restimpfstoff erhalten hat, obwohl er nicht in die Gruppe der Priorität eins gehört.

Bodenbacher BÃ¼rger entscheiden Ã¼ber Windrad

Bodenbach. Die Wählergruppe »Sturm im Wald« befürchtet den Bau einer Windkraftanlage bei Bodenbach als Initialzündung für zahlreiche weitere Windräder. Sie unterstellt der Ortsgemeinde Zurückhalten von Informationen. Der Bürgermeister wehrt sich.

Unterwegs im Ahrgebirge mit dem SWR

Altenahr. "Fahr Mal Hin", ein Film von Sabine Keller, wird am Freitag, 26. Februar, 18.15 Uhr im SWR Fernsehen gesendet.  Bizarre Felsformationen und steile Weinberge - dafür ist die Ahr bekannt und beliebt – hinter den Schieferfelsen liegt das Ahrgebirge - mit fantastischen Ausblicken auf weite und einsame Wälder und Menschen, die hier her gekommen sind, um ihre…

Aktion Â»Danke fÃ¼rs Durchhalten!Â« startet

Stadt Trier. Mit dem Verkauf der aktuellen Kulturaktien warb Triers Bürgerstiftung Ende des Jahres Gelder ein, die in einer Aktion der Wertschätzung für Kulturschaffende gebündelt werden. Marcus Hübner stellt mit seinem Pianohaus und seiner Stiftung zusätzlich 4.000 Euro zur Verfügung. Ziel ist es, möglichst vielen Kulturschaffenden ein 100-Euro-Geschenk als Dank und Anerkennung ihrer Arbeit geben zu können. Die ersten 50 Geschenke sind gesichert. Kulturaktien sind auch weiterhin erhältlich.

Â»Worauf bauen wir?Â«

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Seit bald 100 Jahren rufen christliche Frauen weltweit zu einem ökumenischen Gebet auf; seit 1947 in Deutschland - auch 2021, trotz Corona-Pandemie.Der Weltgebetstag ist die größte ökumenische Laienbewegung und findet immer am ersten Freitag im März statt. Über Länder- und Konfessionsgrenzen hinweg engagieren sich Frauen für diesen Tag und machen sich stark für die Rechte von Frauen und Mädchen…

Landtagswahl: Schon 7.500 BriefwahlantrÃ¤ge

Trier. Am Sonntag, 14.März wählt Rheinland-Pfalz ein neues Parlament. Rund 3,1 Millionen Wähler sind aufgerufen ihre Stimme abzugeben.Zur Landtagswahl am 14. März werben insgesamt 13 Parteien um die Gunst der Wähler. Die 101 Abgeordneten des Landtags Rheinland-Pfalz werden für jeweils fünf Jahre gewählt. Sie werden nach der personalisierten Verhältniswahl gewählt - 52 direkt in den…

Michael

GroÃŸ

Geburtstag  3. Februar
Gewicht  3.600 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  52 cm
Eltern  Denise und Marco GroÃŸ
Wohnort  SchÃ¶neseiffen

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Roller gestohlen

Mendig. In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der Straße "Wasserschöpp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiß und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffälliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den Eigentümer nachgerüstet…

weiterlesen

Schwerverletzter bei Unfall

Bruschied. Ein Opel fuhr am gestrigen Sonntag, 21. Februar, auf der K5 von Bruschied in Richtung Hennweiler. Nach einer leichten Linkskurve geriet er nach rechts von der Fahrbahn ab und überschlug sich im angrenzenden Acker mehrfach.

weiterlesen