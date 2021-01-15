Tote Frau in Trier-West ist Opfer von Gewaltverbrechen

Stadt Trier. Die 63-jährige Frau, die am vergangenen Donnerstagmorgen, 14. Januar, in Trier-West leblos aufgefunden wurde, ist Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens geworden. Dies haben die bisherigen polizeilichen Ermittlungen ergeben. Die Polizei sucht jetzt Zeugen, die das Opfer am Mittwochabend in Trier gesehen haben.