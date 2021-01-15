Kampf gegen Corona: 8600 Personen in Stadt und Kreis geimpft

Der CC Tawern startet Online-Kappensitzung

Tote Frau in Trier-West ist Opfer von Gewaltverbrechen

Der Zukunftswald wÃ¤chst

"Mitreisende" in Lkw vermutet

Friseure: zwischen Schwarzarbeit und ExistenzÃ¤ngsten

Mit Drogen am Steuer

Berauscht in Polch unterwegs

A 48 zwei Stunden voll gesperrt

Mila

Moosmayer

Gewicht  3.530 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  49 cm
Eltern  Ronja Krott und Mike Moosmayer
Wohnort  Roetgen

Menschen aus der Region

