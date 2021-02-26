Viez als Kulturerbe: Online-Petition gestartet

Schnelltests fÃ¼r alle: Trier steht in den StartlÃ¶chern

Auch der Landrat ist schon geimpft

Lkw-Fahrer mit 3,05 Promille unterwegs

DEHOGA-Mahnwache

Polizei ermittelt nach Farb-Attacken auf Wahlplakate

Amphibien und ihre Lotsen Ã¼ber die StraÃŸe sind unterwegs

Zwei Verletzte bei Unfall auf der A61

Umfangreiche StraÃŸenbaumaÃŸnahmen

Mira

Sangermann

Gewicht  2.910 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  48 cm
Eltern  Anna Esser und David Sangermann
Wohnort  Schleiden

Menschen aus der Region

Mira

Krad stÃ¶ÃŸt mit Auto zusammen

