Corona-Update fÃ¼r den Vulkaneifelkreis

MassenschlÃ¤gerei in Gerolstein-MÃ¼llenborn

Auto in Flammen: Pkw-Brand bei Longkamp

Neue Sitzgruppen am Pilgerrastplatz

Eigenes Corona-Impfzentrum fÃ¼r den Vulkaneifelkreis?

Schleuser festgenommen

EinbrÃ¼che in Kempenich und AhrbrÃ¼ck

A61: Schwertransport war viel zu schwer

Virtueller Spendenlauf fÃ¼r die Hilfsgruppe Eifel

Pauline Sofie

Miano

Gewicht  3.480 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  54 cm
Eltern  Catharina und Tobias Miano
Wohnort  Kall

Menschen aus der Region

Pauline Sofie

Ehemaliger Finanzminister verliert Beamtenpension

NÃ¼rburg. Der zu einer Haftstrafe verurteilte ehemalige Finanzminister Ingolf Deubel hat mit seiner strafgerichtlichen Verurteilung seine PensionsansprÃ¼che verloren. Dies entschied das Verwaltungsgericht Koblenz in einem Eilverfahren. Der ehemalige Finanzminister war wegen Straftaten, welche er wÃ¤hrend seiner Amtszeit als Minister und als Ruhestandsbeamter begangen hatte, vom Landgericht Koblenz rechtskrÃ¤ftig zu einer Gesamtfreiheitsstrafe von zwei Jahren und drei Monaten verurteilt worden. Damit habe er seine Rechte als Ruhestandsbeamter verloren, so die Koblenzer Verwaltungsrichter. Denn nach der einschlÃ¤gigen Vorschrift im Landesbeamtenversorgungsgesetz verliere ein Ruhestandsbeamter, der wegen einer nach Beendigung des BeamtenverhÃ¤ltnisses begangenen vorsÃ¤tzlichen Tat zu einer Freiheitsstrafe von mindestens zwei Jahren verurteilt worden sei, seine PensionsansprÃ¼che. Diese Vorschrift sei hier anwendbar, obwohl die strafgerichtliche Verurteilung wegen mehrerer begangener Straftaten erfolgt sei. Denn auch ein Ruhestandsbeamter, der durch mehrere RechtsverstÃ¶ÃŸe zu einer solchen Freiheitsstrafe verurteilt worden sei, habe sich fÃ¼r den Ã¶ffentlichen Dienst nicht weniger untragbar gemacht als ein Beamter, der eine solche Strafe bereits durch einen einzigen RechtsverstoÃŸ verwirkt habe. Ob das BeamtenverhÃ¤ltnis des Antragstellers mit dem Eintritt in die Landesregierung â€“ dann seien alle Straftaten ohnehin nach der Beendigung des BeamtenverhÃ¤ltnisses begangen worden â€“ oder erst nach seinem RÃ¼cktritt als Finanzminister geendet habe, kÃ¶nne offenbleiben. Gehe man von Letzterem aus, seien die Untreuetaten vor, die uneidliche Falschaussage vor dem Untersuchungsausschuss des Landtags Rheinland-Pfalz aber nach Beendigung des BeamtenverhÃ¤ltnisses begangen worden. An dem Verlust der PensionsansprÃ¼che Ã¤ndere dies hingegen nichts, so die Verwaltungsrichter. Anders als der Antragsteller meine, kÃ¶nne es nicht auf eine isolierte Betrachtung der fÃ¼r die Taten vor und nach dem Ruhestandseintritt festgesetzten Einzelstrafen ankommen. Denn es ergebe sich ein nicht mit dem Gesetzeszweck (IntegritÃ¤t des Berufsbeamtentums und Ansehen des Ã¶ffentlichen Dienstes) vereinbarer Wertungswiderspruch, wenn ein Beamter, der zu einer Freiheitsstrafe von Ã¼ber zwei Jahren verurteilt und dessen Taten vor und nach der Beendigung seines BeamtenverhÃ¤ltnisses begangen worden seien, gegenÃ¼ber demjenigen privilegiert wÃ¼rde, der sÃ¤mtliche Straftaten nach dem Ende seines BeamtenverhÃ¤ltnisses begangen habe. Gegen diese Entscheidung steht den Beteiligten die Beschwerde zum Oberverwaltungsgericht Rheinland-Pfalz zu.  (Verwaltungsgericht Koblenz, Beschluss vom 18. November 2020, 5 L 904/20.KO) Hier gibt es das ganze Urteil! Der zu einer Haftstrafe verurteilte ehemalige Finanzminister Ingolf Deubel hat mit seiner strafgerichtlichen Verurteilung seine PensionsansprÃ¼che verloren. Dies entschied das Verwaltungsgericht Koblenz in einem Eilverfahren. Der ehemaligeâ€¦

