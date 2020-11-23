Pauline Sofie

Schleuser festgenommen

Losheimergraben. Die Bundespolizei hat am Mittwoch, 18. November, einen 57-jährigen Guineer festgenommen. Er hatte zum wiederholten Male gewerbsmäßig Personen nach Deutschland geschleust. In der Nähe des Losheimergrabens wurde das Schleuserfahrzeug mit acht Insassen von Beamten der Bundespolizei angehalten.