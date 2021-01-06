Johanniter-Weihnachtstrucker: BÃ¼rger spenden 638 Pakete

Rund neun Tonnen GrundversorgungsgÃ¼ter in genau 638 Weihnachtstrucker-Paketen haben Klassen, Familien, Firmen und Einzelspender im Advent an die Trierer Dienststelle der Johanniter gebracht, um BedÃ¼rftigen zu helfen. Rund 50.300 Pakete haben die Johanniter deutschlandweit gesammelt und nun in SÃ¼dosteuropa und erstmals auch an mittellose Menschen vor der eigenen HaustÃ¼r verteilt.