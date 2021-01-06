TÃ¶dlicher Verkehrsunfall bei Horperath

Horperath. Auf einem schneebedeckten Waldweg in der Gemarkung Horperath kam es zu einem tödlichen Verkehrsunfall. Wie die Polizeiinspektion Daun mitteilt, verunglückte am gestrigen Dienstag, 5. Januar, ein 62-jähriger Quad-Fahrer aus der VG Kelberg auf einem schneebedeckten Waldweg in der Gemarkung Horperath tödlich. Zur Unfallrekonstruktion wurde auf Anordnung…

Eintracht: Robin Garnier kehrt nach Trier zurÃ¼ck

Stadt Trier. Eintracht-Trier verpflichtet Robin Garnier vom Regionalligisten Alemannia Aachen. Der 26-jährige gebürtige Trierer unterschreibt bis zum 30. Juni 2022 und kehrt damit an die alte Wirkungsstätte zurück.

Zu schnell und unter Drogeneinfluss

Niederfell. Am späten Montagabend, 4. Januar, ist der Polizei zwischen Niederfell und Dieblich ein Rollerfahrer ins Netz gegangen, der offensichtlich eine Vielzahl von Verstößen begangen hat.

Arbeitslosigkeit nimmt zum Jahresende leicht zu

Mayen. Im Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz gibt es Ende Dezember 4.239 Arbeitslose – 81 mehr als vier Wochen zuvor und 902 mehr als vor einem Jahr. Die Arbeitslosenquote steigt um 0,1 Punkte auf 3,6 Prozent. Im Dezember 2019 lag sie bei 2,8 Prozent.

Johanniter-Weihnachtstrucker: BÃ¼rger spenden 638 Pakete

Trier. Rund neun Tonnen Grundversorgungsgüter in genau 638 Weihnachtstrucker-Paketen haben Klassen, Familien, Firmen und Einzelspender im Advent an die Trierer Dienststelle der Johanniter gebracht, um Bedürftigen zu helfen. Rund 50.300 Pakete haben die Johanniter deutschlandweit gesammelt und nun in Südosteuropa und erstmals auch an mittellose Menschen vor der eigenen Haustür verteilt.

Silvester 2020: Bundespolizei zieht Bilanz

Trier. Haftbefehle vollstreckt, Ingewahrsamnahmen, 36 Fahndungserfolge sowie Verstöße gegen das Aufenthalts- und Strafrecht: Dies ist die Bilanz der Bundespolizei Trier von Silvester bis Sonntag.

BehÃ¶rdennummer 115 Ã¼berlastet

Trier. Die Behördennummer 115, die bei der Stadt Trier gemeinsam für Stadt und Landkreis betrieben wird, verzeichnet heute einen großen Ansturm an Anfragen. Damit verbunden sind auch lange Wartezeiten für die Anrufer.

Ein positives Zeichen gegen Gewalt

Gerolstein. Der Verein Adventsmenschen e.V. besuchte in der Weihnachtszeit zahlreiche Rettungskräfte, um ihnen für ihren Einsatz zu danken.Unter dem Motto »#wirsagendanke« besuchte der Bodenbacher Verein Adventsmenschen e.V. in diesem Jahr bereits zum zweiten Mal Rettungskräfte in der Vorweihnachtszeit und überreichte diesen selbstgebackene Plätzchen und Schokoladenweihnachtsmänner.…

Hoher Sachschaden bei Scheunenbrand in LÃ¶hndorf

Löhndorf. In der Nacht von Samstag, 2. Januar, auf Sonntag, 3. Januar, geriet eine Scheune in Löhndorf aus bislang ungeklärter Ursache in Vollbrand.Zum Zeitpunkt des Brandes befanden sich mehrere Pferde in der Scheune, die jedoch von Anwohnern ins Freie gerettet werden konnten. Der Sachschaden wird auf etwa 500.000 Euro geschätzt, da sich mehrere Traktoren im Inneren befanden. Aktuell kann eine…

Pepe

Scheuer

Custom writing essays that will fulfill our your needs. Our company is here for you. How To Begin College Essay is what we are. Geburtstag  3. Januar
Gewicht  3.310 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  49 cm
Eltern  Sandra und Stefan Scheuer
Wohnort  Konzen

If you are desperately crying, “Please, someone, http://www.evolution-of-life.com/?phd-thesis-on-sustainable-tourism” and looking for a reliable writing service to get some help — look no further Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

LangjÃ¤hrige Laimisch Riders

Altkreis Monschau. Mit der Corona-Pandemie hatte natürlich auch die Radsportabteilung des TuS Lammersdorf, die »Laimisch Riders«, zu kämpfen.„Normalerweise ehren wir auf unserer Weihnachtsfeier unsere Jubilare, was jedoch im Dezember aufgrund der Pandemie nicht möglich war", so Andreas Krumbeck, der Leiter der Radsportler. Aber Krumbeck bewies Ideenreichtum und praktizierte nun kurzerhand…

Birkenfeld: App gegen Fake-News vorgestellt - mit Video

VG Birkenfeld. Das Medien-Startup Buzzard startete eine digitale App an Schulen im Kreis Birkenfeld, mit der Jugendliche lernen, Filterblasen aufzubrechen und Verschwörungstheorien zu entlarven. Die App zeigt täglich verschiedene Standpunkte auf aktuelle Themen aus 1800 Zeitungen, Magazinen, Social Media- und Web-Blogs vom ganzen Meinungsspektrum im Überblick, mit journalistischen Einordnungen zu den jeweiligen Positionen. So sollen Jugendliche lernen, ihre eigenen Filterblasen aufzubrechen, Verschwörungstheorien zu entlarven und Verständnis zu entwickeln für die Motive von Andersdenkenden.

