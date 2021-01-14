HeiÃŸe Asche kÃ¶nnte Ursache fÃ¼r Brand sein

Kirchsahr. Die Brandermittler der Kriminalinspektion Mayen haben gestern ihre Arbeit im Fall des Wohnhausbrandes am 11. Januar in Kirchsahr-Winnen aufgenommen.Ursächlich für den Brand dürfte heiße Asche gewesen sein, die im Bereich des Carports in einen Mülleimer gefüllt wurde. Der Verursacher steht vermutlich fest. Eine Person ist mit schweren Brandverletzungen in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert worden. Die…