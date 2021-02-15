Kamelle aus der TÃ¼te

Binningen. Der Karnevals- und Möhnenverein (KV und MV) Binningen hat in der Corona gebeutelten Session ein Alternativprogramm für alle Generationen angeboten.

Sparkasse wÃ¤chst im Krisenjahr

Stadt Trier. Trotz Corona-Krise und anhaltender Niedrigzinsphase kann die Sparkasse Trier auch das Geschäftsjahr 2020 als ein Wachstumsjahr in ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte verbuchen.

â€žâ€¦de Zooch kÃ¼ttâ€¦light!â€œ

Oedingen. Der „Karnevalsfreitag" hat im Remagener Ortsteil Oedingen eine enorme Bedeutung.Seit nun 25  Jahren veranstalten die dort einheimischen Rheinhöhenfunken ihren traditionellen Karnevalsumzug, und im Ort herrscht dann ein gewisser Ausnahmezustand.  Zum Schutze aller musste auch dieser, der „schwierigen Lebenssituation",  leider in…

Digitale Berufstage

Mayen. Im Rahmen der sog. „Digitalen Berufstage" des Arbeitskreises SCHULEWIRTSCHAFT stellt das Finanzamt Mayen die Ausbildungs- und Studienmöglichkeiten der Finanzverwaltung vor und steht interessierten Schülerinnen und Schülern unter anderem im Rahmen einer „Live-Sprechstunde" Rede und Antwort.

Ein Hauch von Karneval

Mendig. Das närrische Treiben in Mendig musste in diesem Jahr wegen der Corona-Pandemie ausfallen.Stattdessen haben die Mendiger Karnevalisten die Bürger der Stadt mit völlig neuen und kreativen Ideen überrascht. Auch das Caritas Zentrum beteiligte sich, beispielsweise an einer Aktion von "Modehaus Mintgen" und der Verbandsgemeinde Mendig. So…

De Zuch kÃ¼tt!

Trier. Auch wenn Karneval dieses Jahr coronabedingt größtenteils pausieren muss: Wir lassen trotzdem närrische Stimmung aufkommen und präsentieren allen Freunde der fünften Jahreszeit hier ein Potpourri fröhlicher Bilder. Sie stammen von unseren Lesern und aus unserem Bildarchiv. Wie wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Anschauen! Helau!

Verkehrsunfall durch verlorenes Sofa auf der A1

VG Schweich. Am Samstag (13. Januar), wurde der Polizeiautobahnstation Schweich um 18.40 Uhr zunächst ein größerer Gegenstand auf der BAB 1 kurz vor der Anschlussstelle Manderscheid in Fahrtrichtung Koblenz gemeldet. Durch den Eingang weiterer Anrufe, stellte sich der Gegenstand als zweisitziges Sofa heraus, das auf der rechten Fahrspur lag.

Ganz ohne Fastnacht geht es nicht

Lieg. Ganz ohne Fastnacht geht es in Lieg - trotz Corona - nicht. Wegen Corona ist natürlich ausgiebiges Narrentreiben absolut unmöglich, schreibt Ortsbürgermeister Heinz Zilles. Jedoch habe die Familie Wendt in der Hauptstraße eindrucksvoll dafür gesorgt, dass die schöne Tradition trotz der jetzigen Widrigkeiten…

â€žDer Zoch kÃ¼tt nit â€¦!"

VG Adenau. „Äwwer Kamelle jidd et doch!". Eine nette karnevalistische Geste der KG Rot-Weiß Adenau 1959.Auch wenn der große Verbandsgemeindezug der KG Rot-Weiß Adenau 1959 in diesem Jahr aus den bekannten Gründe ausfallen muss, wird es zumindest Kamelle geben! Die KG hat beschlossen am kommenden Sonntag rund 2.500 bunte Karnevalstüten mit leckerem…

Pia

Breidenich

Geburtstag  9. Februar
Gewicht  3.180 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  50 cm
Eltern  Mareike und Michael Breidenich
Wohnort  HÃ¶fen

Menschen aus der Region

Beim Gassigehen im Stadtwald: Hund frisst GiftkÃ¶der

Euskirchen. Am Sonntagmorgen, 14. Februar, 8.30 Uhr, ging eine 50-jährige Euskirchenerin mit ihrem Hund im Stadtwald "Gassi". Wie die Polizei mitteilt, konnte der Hund, ohne dass die Halterin hätte auf ihn einwirken können, einen am Wegesrand liegenden Giftköder aufnehmen.

