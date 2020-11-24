Die »Eifel-Gäng« gibt es nun auch schriftlich ...

Nettersheim. Zumindest bei der Vorstellung ihres ersten Buches überhaupt hat die »Eifel-Gäng« recht behalten - es wurde ziemlich lustig. Was ja eigentlich auch bei diesem ungewöhnlichen Trio Programm ist: Der Musiker Günter Hochgürtel, der Schriftsteller und Verleger Ralf Kramp und der Diakon und Mundart-Spezialist Manfred »Manni« Lang bilden gemeinsam die »Eifel-Gäng«.