Daun. Der Vorverkauf für das beliebte Musik-Festival »Klassiker auf dem Vulkan« 2021 hat begonnen. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie und der damit verbundenen Einschränkungen konnte das beliebte Sommer-Kultur-Festival »Klassiker auf dem Vulkan« 2020 nicht stattfinden. Doch für 2021 steht fest: Klassiker auf dem Vulkan soll wieder stattfinden. Karten…

Impfstation in Landkern

Landkern. Die Vorbereitungen für ein kreiseigenes Impfzentrum im Landkreis Cochem-Zell laufen auf Hochtouren. Seitens des Landes Rheinland-Pfalz werden einige Anforderungen an den Standort eines Impfzentrums gestellt. So sollte es sich beispielsweise um eine feste Halle mit ausreichend Platz handeln, die außerdem verkehrsgünstig gelegen ist und auch…

Trier: Corona-Teststation öffnet am Mittwoch

Trier. Ein Corona-Impfstoff rückt in greifbare Nähe. Damit in der Stadt direkt nach dessen Freigabe und Auslieferung mit dem Impfen begonnen werden kann, hat die Berufsfeuerwehr bereits im Sommer ein Konzept erstellt, das nun der Öffentlichkeit präsentiert wurde. Auch eine Corona-Teststation im Messepark ist ab Mittwoch, 25. November, wieder geöffnet.

Hilfe von vielen Seiten für Trierer Obdachlose

Stadt Trier. Corona stellt Obdachlose im Winter vor besondere Herausforderungen: Manche von ihnen sind nicht nur vom Erfrieren bedroht, sondern oft auch der Pandemie schutzlos ausgeliefert. In Trier wurde frühzeitig und umfassend Vorsorge getroffen.

Corona: Bitburger Polizei ahndet Verstöße gegen Maßnahmen

Bitburg. In den vergangenen Tagen hat die Bitburger Polizei Kontrollen zur Einhaltung der bestehenden Schutzmaßnahmen zur Eindämmung der Corona-Pandemie durchgeführt. Viele Menschen zeigten sich solidarisch. Es gab jedoch auch Außnahmen.

Kreis bereitet Impfzentrum in Polch vor

Polch. Landrat: „Standort Maifeldhalle bietet gute Rahmenbedingen."Der Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz plant in der Maifeldhalle in Polch ein Corona-Impfzentrum zu errichten. Die Vorbereitungen zur Inbetriebnahme laufen aktuell auf Hochtouren, um schnellstmöglich nach Zulassung des Corona-Impfstoffes mit den Impfungen…

Die »Eifel-Gäng« gibt es nun auch schriftlich ...

Nettersheim. Zumindest bei der Vorstellung ihres ersten Buches überhaupt hat die »Eifel-Gäng« recht behalten - es wurde ziemlich lustig. Was ja eigentlich auch bei diesem ungewöhnlichen Trio Programm ist: Der Musiker Günter Hochgürtel, der Schriftsteller und Verleger Ralf Kramp und der Diakon und Mundart-Spezialist Manfred »Manni« Lang bilden gemeinsam die »Eifel-Gäng«.

Corona-Update für den Vulkaneifelkreis

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Die aktuellen Zahlen und Entwicklungen im Vulkaneifelkreis.Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Vulkaneifel hat seit dem gestrigen Tag drei weitere bestätigte Neuinfektionen mit SARS-CoV-2 gemeldet. Die Anzahl der bisher positiv auf das Corona-Virus getesteten Personen mit Wohnsitz im Landkreis Vulkaneifel…

Massenschlägerei in Gerolstein-Müllenborn

Müllenborn. Die Polizei sucht Zeugen einer körperlichen Auseinandersetzung in Gerolstein-Müllenborn in der Nacht zum Samstag. In der Nacht zum Samstag, 21. November, gegen 0.54 Uhr,  kam es laut Polizei in Gerolstein-Müllenborn , Müllenborner Straße, zu einer Massenschlägerei, an der sieben bis acht Personen im Alter von 19 bis 23 Jahren beteiligt waren. Die streitenden…

Sandro

Ganser

Geburtstag  17. November
Gewicht  3.000 g
Größe  50 cm
Eltern  Dina Esser und Bastian Ganser
Wohnort  Hürtgenwald

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

296 Coronapositive im Kreis / Inzidenz steigt auf 136,5

Kreis Euskirchen. Wie das Gesundheitsamt des Kreises Euskirchen meldet, wurden seit Beginn der Registrierung im Kreis Euskirchen insgesamt 2206 (2183) Covid-19-Fälle erfasst. In Klammern sind die Zahlen vom 23. November.

