Geburtstag 15. Dezember
Gewicht 3.170 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe 52 cm
Eltern Romina und Max Ramers
Wohnort Lammersdorf
Theo
Ramers
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.