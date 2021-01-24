Eintracht Trier fordert DFB-ErklÃ¤rung

Trier. In einem offenen Brief an die DFB-SpitzenfunktionÃ¤re Fritz Keller (DFB-PrÃ¤sident) und Dr. Rainer Koch (1. VizeprÃ¤sident Amateure/Regional- und LandesverbÃ¤nde) wirft der FuÃŸball-Oberligist SV Eintracht Trier o5 dem Deutschen FuÃŸball-Bund (DFB) mangelnde SolidaritÃ¤t mit den Interessen der Amateurvereine und UnglaubwÃ¼rdigkeit bezÃ¼glich der Umsetzung der im DFB-Masterplan 2024 fÃ¼r den AmateurfuÃŸball verabschiedeten Ziele vor.