Feuerwehr rettet verletzte Frau

GoÃŸeinsatz fÃ¼r die Freiwilligen Feuerwehren der VG Vordereifel: Am Samstagabend haben 46 EinsatzkrÃ¤fte eine verletzte 26-JÃ¤hrige aus unwegsamen GelÃ¤nde bei Monreal gerettet.

Corona-Ausbruch in der Villa Toscana

Kottenheim. Trotz aller bisher erfolgreichen BemÃ¼hungen und SchutzmaÃŸnahmen hat die â€žVilla Toscanaâ€œ in Kottenheim einen Corona-Ausbruch zu verzeichnen.Nach ersten positiven Ergebnissen bei Schnelltests Anfang der Woche gibt es zwischenzeitlich Ã¼ber 40 bestÃ¤tigte FÃ¤lle, wovon knapp 30 Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner betreffen und der Rest auf KollegInnen entfÃ¤llt. "Wir stehen seit den ersten Anzeichenâ€¦

63-JÃ¤hriger aus Trierweiler wird vermisst

Trier. Seit dem 19. Januar 2021, etwa gegen 18:00 Uhr, wird der 63-jÃ¤hrige Ingo Rubert aus Trierweiler vermisst. Herr Rubert, der in einem Seniorenheim wohnt, wurde zu einer Untersuchung in ein Trierer Krankenhaus gefahren und kehrte nicht mehr in die Einrichtung zurÃ¼ck.

StraÃŸen am Erbeskopf gesperrt

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Die KreisstraÃŸen K 130 (Zufahrt Bereich HunsrÃ¼ckhaus) sowie der K 50 / K 121 (Zufahrt Aussichtspunkt / Radarstation) sind bereits seit Anfang des Monats aufgrund der witterungsbedingten Verkehrs- und Gefahrensituation bis Ende Januar 2021 gesperrt. Das hohe Verkehrsaufkommen und die teils chaotischen VerkehrsverhÃ¤ltnisse hatten in den letzten Wochen den Anlieger- und Berufsverkehr rund um den Erbeskopf erheblich beeintrÃ¤chtigt. Zudem entstanden durch das Parken in angrenzenden Ortslagen sowie entlang von klassifizierten StraÃŸen zahlreiche Gefahren fÃ¼r die Ã¶ffentliche Sicherheit und Ordnung. Da fÃ¼r die kommenden Wochenenden mit vergleichbaren VerhÃ¤ltnissen zu rechnen ist, haben sich die zustÃ¤ndigen Stellen dazu entschlossen, zusÃ¤tzlich erneut die LandesstraÃŸe 164 entlang des Erbeskopfes zwischen den BundesstraÃŸen 269 und 327 zeitlich befristet fÃ¼r die Wochenenden 22. bis 24.01.2021 sowie 29. bis 31.01.2021 jeweils von 8:30 Uhr bis 16:00 Uhr fÃ¼r den Verkehr zu sperren. Die Anfahrt der Ortslage Deuselbach ist fÃ¼r Anlieger mÃ¶glich. Die Einhaltung der verkehrsbehÃ¶rdlichen Anordnungen wird von der Polizei und den OrdnungsbehÃ¶rden Ã¼berwacht. (red)Die KreisstraÃŸen K 130 (Zufahrt Bereich HunsrÃ¼ckhaus) sowie der K 50 / K 121 (Zufahrt Aussichtspunkt / Radarstation) sind bereits seit Anfang des Monats aufgrund der witterungsbedingten Verkehrs- und Gefahrensituation bis Ende Januar 2021 gesperrt. â€¦

Urteil gegen Schleuser gefÃ¤llt

GemÃ¼nd. Nach erfolgreichen Ermittlungen der Bundespolizei wurden vom Amtsgericht Schleiden und vom Amtsgericht Aachen die Urteile gegen zwei Schleuser gefÃ¤llt.

Eintracht Trier fordert DFB-ErklÃ¤rung

Trier. In einem offenen Brief an die DFB-SpitzenfunktionÃ¤re Fritz Keller (DFB-PrÃ¤sident) und Dr. Rainer Koch (1. VizeprÃ¤sident Amateure/Regional- und LandesverbÃ¤nde) wirft der FuÃŸball-Oberligist SV Eintracht Trier o5 dem Deutschen FuÃŸball-Bund (DFB) mangelnde SolidaritÃ¤t mit den Interessen der Amateurvereine und UnglaubwÃ¼rdigkeit bezÃ¼glich der Umsetzung der im DFB-Masterplan 2024 fÃ¼r den AmateurfuÃŸball verabschiedeten Ziele vor.

Klischees und Vorurteile abbauen

Stadt Trier. Landesregierung und jÃ¼dische Gemeinden haben jetzt den Startschuss fÃ¼r das Festjahr Â»1.700 Jahre jÃ¼disches Leben in Rheinland-PfalzÂ« (#2021JLID) gegeben. Ein umfangreiches Programm mit mehr als 70 Veranstaltungen von 30 Partnern wird 2021 jÃ¼disches Leben in Rheinland-Pfalz sichtbarer machen und ein deutliches Zeichen gegen Antisemitismus setzen.

Polizeieinsatz am Landgericht Trier

Stadt Trier. Um 13.55 Uhr erreichte die Polizeileitstelle ein Notruf aus dem Landgericht Trier. Dort stÃ¼nde ein Mann im Eingangsbereich und hÃ¤tte geÃ¤uÃŸert, dass er eine Bombe bei sich habe. UnverzÃ¼glich wurden alle verfÃ¼gbaren KrÃ¤fte der Polizei zum Einsatzort entsandt und der Bereich um das Landgericht weitrÃ¤umig abgesperrt. Dies fÃ¼hrte zu kurzzeitigen VerkehrsbeeintrÃ¤chtigungen.

UniversitÃ¤t Trier bringt Studierende in Bewegung

Stadt Trier. Schon vor der Corona-Pandemie verbrachten die Studierenden der UniversitÃ¤t Trier zu viel Zeit im Sitzen und integrierten zu wenig Sport in ihren Alltag. Das ergab 2018 die Studie â€žUni in Bewegungâ€œ, die die Sportabteilung der UniversitÃ¤t Trier gemeinsam mit dem Soziologen Prof. Dr. RÃ¼diger Jacob durchgefÃ¼hrt hatte. Die Corona-Zeit schrÃ¤nkt nun zusÃ¤tzlich die MÃ¶glichkeiten zur Bewegung ein. Mit dem Allgemeinen Deutschen Hochschulsportverband (adh) und der Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) hat deswegen der Trierer uniSPORT, basierend auf ihren Studienergebnissen, ein neues BewegungsfÃ¶rderprogramm entwickelt. Das unterstÃ¼tzt auch die Nikolaus-Koch-Stiftung.

Till

LÃ¤ufer

Geburtstag  14. Januar
Gewicht  4.380 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  53 cm
Eltern  Daniela LÃ¤ufer und Alexander Weyrauch
Wohnort  Brandenberg

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Louis Karl

Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  19. JanuarGewicht  3.560 gGrÃ¶ÃŸe  53 cmEltern  Ivanka und Peter HeinrichsWohnort  RohrenGeburtstag  19. JanuarGewicht  3.560 gGrÃ¶ÃŸe  53 cmEltern  Ivanka und Peter HeinrichsWohnort  Rohren

weiterlesen

Erste karnevalistische Online-Sitzung der Eifel

Kesternich. Eigentlich hÃ¤tten am vergangenen Wochenende die letzten Prinzenproklamationen in unserer Region stattgefunden. Da die Pandemie dies nicht zulieÃŸ hatten die hiesigen Karnevalsvereine bereits im Oktober alle FestivitÃ¤ten abgesagt. Um Schaden vom belasteten GemÃ¼t des nÃ¤rrischen Volks abzuwenden, hatte die KG Kester Lehmschwalbe sich daher etwas einfallen lassen und eine Online-Sitzung erstellt, die am Samstagabend Ã¼ber Youtube zu sehen war.

weiterlesen