Mayener Ontex-Werk von Stellenstreichungen betroffen

Mayen. Diese Nachricht verbreitete sich wie ein Lauffeuer in Mayen und Umgebung. SchlieÃŸlich ist der Hygieneproduktehersteller einer der grÃ¶ÃŸten Arbeitgeber in der Region.

Pferden die MÃ¤hne abgeschnitten

Dieblich. Seit Anfang Februar sind bei mehreren Pferden, die sich auf einer Weide im Bereich der WaldstraÃŸe im Dieblicher Ortsteil Mariaroth befinden, von unbekannten TÃ¤tern die MÃ¤hnen sowie Teile des Schweifs abgeschnitten worden.

"FÃ¼nf auf einen Streich"

Mayen. Die Wirtschaftsjunioren MY-Eifel hatten fÃ¼nf der Kandidaten fÃ¼r die Landtagswahl aus dem Wahlkreis 12 â€" Mayen â€" zum Live-Stream eingeladen.Nach anfÃ¤nglichen Ãœbertragungsschwierigkeiten kam nach der BegrÃ¼ÃŸung durch WJ-Kreissprecher Guido Braun-Ragusa und der Vorstellungsrunde (Kandidaten und WJ) das Frage-Antwortspiel schnell in Schwung. Dr. Alexander Wilhelm (SPD), Torsten Wellingâ€¦

"Keine Horrorszenarien verbreiten"

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Das Impfzentrum in Hillesheim ist gut vorbereitet. Vulkaneifel-Landrat Heinz-Peter Thiel: "Kultur und Restaurantbesuche zu genieÃŸen, ist ohne Impfungen kaum mÃ¶glich."

Einbruch in FachgeschÃ¤ft fÃ¼r Garten- und ForstgerÃ¤te

Gemeinde Grafschaft. In den frÃ¼hen Morgenstunden, Montag, 22. Februar, gegen 3.25 Uhr, teilte eine Zeugin der Polizei Ahrweiler mit, dass es in einem FachgeschÃ¤ft fÃ¼r Garten- und ForstgerÃ¤te in Leimersdorf zu einem Einbruch komme.

Roller gestohlen

Mendig. In der Nacht von Sonntag auf Montag, 21. auf 22. Februar, zwischen 23 und 7 Uhr, ist in Obermendig ein Roller gestohlen worden.Der Roller wurde aus einer Hofeinfahrt in der StraÃŸe "WasserschÃ¶pp" entwendet. Das Zweirad ist weiÃŸ und hat beidseitig eine rote Typenaufschrift "tapo". Zudem ist an der Front ein auffÃ¤lliger Zusatzscheinwerfer durch den EigentÃ¼mer nachgerÃ¼stetâ€¦

Hoher Sachschaden bei Unfall auf der A 48

Mayen. Am Sonntag, 21. Februar, gegen 8.25 Uhr, befuhr ein Kleintransporter die A 48, aus Richtung Koblenz kommend, in Fahrtrichtung Trier. Zwischen den Anschlussstellen Polch und Mayen geriet der Kleintransporter ins Schleudern und das Fahrzeug Ã¼berschlug sich anschlieÃŸend. Der Kleintransporter kam dann auf der Seite im GrÃ¼nstreifen zum Liegen. Der Fahrer bleib trotz des Ãœberschlagsâ€¦

Stimmen zum RÃ¼cktritt von Dezernent Thomas Schmitt

Trier. Zum RÃ¼cktritt des Ordnungsdezernenten Thomas Schmitt (CDU) erreichten uns folgende Stellungnahmen von CDU und SPD. CDU: Unbedachter Fehltritt - RÃ¼cktritt zeugt von Verantwortungsbewusstsein und GrÃ¶ÃŸe Auf eigenen Wunsch erklÃ¤rte Thomas Schmitt heute seinen RÃ¼cktritt als Dezernent der Stadt Trier fÃ¼r Kultur, Tourismus, Recht, Sicherheit und Ordnung. Seineâ€¦

Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) tritt zurÃ¼ck

Stadt Trier. Der Trierer Ordnungsdezernent Thomas Schmitt (CDU) hat dem Stadtvorstand heute mitgeteilt, dass er von seinem Amt zurÃ¼cktritt. Hintergrund ist, dass Schmitt im Impfzentrum Trier eine Erstimpfung gegen Corona mit Restimpfstoff erhalten hat, obwohl er nicht in die Gruppe der PrioritÃ¤t eins gehÃ¶rt.

Tilo

Braun

Geburtstag  16. Februar
Gewicht  4.130 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  57 cm
Eltern  Carmen und Tobias Braun
Wohnort  Einruhr

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Menschen aus der Region

Mara

Mara

Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  20. FebruarGewicht  3.980 gGrÃ¶ÃŸe  54 cmEltern  Stefanie und Pascal FedlerWohnort  Roetgen

Tilo

Tilo

Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  16. FebruarGewicht  4.130 gGrÃ¶ÃŸe  57 cmEltern  Carmen und Tobias BraunWohnort  Einruhr

