Anna malt das Weihnachtskartenmotiv

How To Literature Review Dissertation Writing Assistance to Save Your Money. A dissertation is not a paper which can be written over one or two nights, so when the deadline for your thesis is close, you might consider getting additional help. We all need to rest to avoid exhaustion; we also have other responsibilities apart from studying, even if by studying we understand dissertation or thesis paper writing Konz. BÃ¼rgermeister Joachim Weber verschickt seine WeihnachtsgrÃ¼ÃŸe in diesem Jahr mit einem Bild der GrundschÃ¼lerin Anna aus der Klasse 4 b der Grundschule St. Johann in Konz-Karthaus. Das Bild war eines der vier Motive, das bei einem schulinternen, von der Konzer-Doktor-BÃ¼rgerstiftung initiierten Mal-Wettbewerb, von BÃ¼rgermeister Weber ausgewÃ¤hlt wurde.