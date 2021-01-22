63-JÃ¤hriger aus Trierweiler wird vermisst

Trier. Seit dem 19. Januar 2021, etwa gegen 18:00 Uhr, wird der 63-jÃ¤hrige Ingo Rubert aus Trierweiler vermisst. Herr Rubert, der in einem Seniorenheim wohnt, wurde zu einer Untersuchung in ein Trierer Krankenhaus gefahren und kehrte nicht mehr in die Einrichtung zurÃ¼ck.

StraÃŸen am Erbeskopf gesperrt

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Die KreisstraÃŸen K 130 (Zufahrt Bereich HunsrÃ¼ckhaus) sowie der K 50 / K 121 (Zufahrt Aussichtspunkt / Radarstation) sind bereits seit Anfang des Monats aufgrund der witterungsbedingten Verkehrs- und Gefahrensituation bis Ende Januar 2021 gesperrt. Das hohe Verkehrsaufkommen und die teils chaotischen VerkehrsverhÃ¤ltnisse hatten in den letzten Wochen den Anlieger- und Berufsverkehr rund um den Erbeskopf erheblich beeintrÃ¤chtigt. Zudem entstanden durch das Parken in angrenzenden Ortslagen sowie entlang von klassifizierten StraÃŸen zahlreiche Gefahren fÃ¼r die Ã¶ffentliche Sicherheit und Ordnung. Da fÃ¼r die kommenden Wochenenden mit vergleichbaren VerhÃ¤ltnissen zu rechnen ist, haben sich die zustÃ¤ndigen Stellen dazu entschlossen, zusÃ¤tzlich erneut die LandesstraÃŸe 164 entlang des Erbeskopfes zwischen den BundesstraÃŸen 269 und 327 zeitlich befristet fÃ¼r die Wochenenden 22. bis 24.01.2021 sowie 29. bis 31.01.2021 jeweils von 8:30 Uhr bis 16:00 Uhr fÃ¼r den Verkehr zu sperren. Die Anfahrt der Ortslage Deuselbach ist fÃ¼r Anlieger mÃ¶glich. Die Einhaltung der verkehrsbehÃ¶rdlichen Anordnungen wird von der Polizei und den OrdnungsbehÃ¶rden Ã¼berwacht. (red)

Urteil gegen Schleuser gefÃ¤llt

GemÃ¼nd. Nach erfolgreichen Ermittlungen der Bundespolizei wurden vom Amtsgericht Schleiden und vom Amtsgericht Aachen die Urteile gegen zwei Schleuser gefÃ¤llt.

Eintracht Trier fordert DFB-ErklÃ¤rung

Trier. In einem offenen Brief an die DFB-SpitzenfunktionÃ¤re Fritz Keller (DFB-PrÃ¤sident) und Dr. Rainer Koch (1. VizeprÃ¤sident Amateure/Regional- und LandesverbÃ¤nde) wirft der FuÃŸball-Oberligist SV Eintracht Trier o5 dem Deutschen FuÃŸball-Bund (DFB) mangelnde SolidaritÃ¤t mit den Interessen der Amateurvereine und UnglaubwÃ¼rdigkeit bezÃ¼glich der Umsetzung der im DFB-Masterplan 2024 fÃ¼r den AmateurfuÃŸball verabschiedeten Ziele vor.

Klischees und Vorurteile abbauen

Stadt Trier. Landesregierung und jÃ¼dische Gemeinden haben jetzt den Startschuss fÃ¼r das Festjahr Â»1.700 Jahre jÃ¼disches Leben in Rheinland-PfalzÂ« (#2021JLID) gegeben. Ein umfangreiches Programm mit mehr als 70 Veranstaltungen von 30 Partnern wird 2021 jÃ¼disches Leben in Rheinland-Pfalz sichtbarer machen und ein deutliches Zeichen gegen Antisemitismus setzen.

Polizeieinsatz am Landgericht Trier

Stadt Trier. Um 13.55 Uhr erreichte die Polizeileitstelle ein Notruf aus dem Landgericht Trier. Dort stÃ¼nde ein Mann im Eingangsbereich und hÃ¤tte geÃ¤uÃŸert, dass er eine Bombe bei sich habe. UnverzÃ¼glich wurden alle verfÃ¼gbaren KrÃ¤fte der Polizei zum Einsatzort entsandt und der Bereich um das Landgericht weitrÃ¤umig abgesperrt. Dies fÃ¼hrte zu kurzzeitigen VerkehrsbeeintrÃ¤chtigungen.

UniversitÃ¤t Trier bringt Studierende in Bewegung

Stadt Trier. Schon vor der Corona-Pandemie verbrachten die Studierenden der UniversitÃ¤t Trier zu viel Zeit im Sitzen und integrierten zu wenig Sport in ihren Alltag. Das ergab 2018 die Studie â€žUni in Bewegungâ€œ, die die Sportabteilung der UniversitÃ¤t Trier gemeinsam mit dem Soziologen Prof. Dr. RÃ¼diger Jacob durchgefÃ¼hrt hatte. Die Corona-Zeit schrÃ¤nkt nun zusÃ¤tzlich die MÃ¶glichkeiten zur Bewegung ein. Mit dem Allgemeinen Deutschen Hochschulsportverband (adh) und der Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) hat deswegen der Trierer uniSPORT, basierend auf ihren Studienergebnissen, ein neues BewegungsfÃ¶rderprogramm entwickelt. Das unterstÃ¼tzt auch die Nikolaus-Koch-Stiftung.

Lkw verliert Container

Mayen. Ein Lkw hat am Donnerstagmorgen, 21. Januar, gegen 6 Uhr, eine BrÃ¼cke auf der A 48 zwischen den Anschlusstellen Polch und Mayen beschÃ¤digt und im Anschluss einen Container verloren.

Aktiv und fit - Das geht auch zuhause

Wittlich. Sport geht online: Um sich in der Gruppe und mit Trainer fit zu halten, braucht es nur, was wohl eh jeder hat: Internet, PC, Tablet oder Smartphone und eine Matte.

63-JÃ¤hriger aus Trierweiler wird vermisst

Trier.  Seit dem 19. Januar 2021, etwa gegen 18:00 Uhr, wird der 63-jÃ¤hrige Ingo Rubert aus Trierweiler vermisst. Herr Rubert, der in einem Seniorenheim wohnt, wurde zu einer Untersuchung in ein Trierer Krankenhaus gefahren und kehrte nicht mehr in die Einrichtung zurÃ¼ck.

Vermisster Ingo Rubert aus Trierweiler. Foto: Polizei
Vermisster Ingo Rubert aus Trierweiler. Foto: Polizei

Er befindet sich mÃ¶glicherweise in einer hilflosen Lage.

Beschreibung:

Ca. 175 cm groÃŸ 97 kg schwer krÃ¤ftig 63 Jahre alt

Ãœber die Bekleidung liegen keine Informationen vor. MÃ¶glicherweise hÃ¤lt er sich im Stadtgebiet Trier auf.

Die Kriminalpolizei bittet um Hinweise unter 0651/9779-2290.

(Red)

Trier