63-JÃ¤hriger aus Trierweiler wird vermisst

Ca. 175 cm groÃŸ 97 kg schwer krÃ¤ftig 63 Jahre alt

Ãœber die Bekleidung liegen keine Informationen vor. MÃ¶glicherweise hÃ¤lt er sich im Stadtgebiet Trier auf.

Die Kriminalpolizei bittet um Hinweise unter 0651/9779-2290.

(Red)