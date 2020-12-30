JahresrÃ¼ckblick fÃ¼r den Kreis Trier-Saarburg

Gillenfeld: Auto auf Parkplatz beschÃ¤digt

Gillenfeld. Bei einer Kollision auf dem Parkplatz am Holzmaar wurde ein Fahrzeug beschädigt. Der Unfallverursacher flüchtete. Wie die Polizei mitteilt, befuhr am Freitag, 26. Dezember, zwischen 14 und 14.30 Uhr, ein bisher unbekannter Fahrer mit seinem Auto den Parkplatz am Holzmaar in Gillenfeld. Hier parkte er sein Fahrzeug vermutlich vorwärts in einer freien Parklücke…

JahresrÃ¼ckblick fÃ¼r den Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Das Jahr 2020 ist fast vorbei. Wir zeigen einige der wichtigsten Ereignisse in unserer Bildergalerie.

Corona-Impfungen: Internetportale und Hotlines bieten Infos

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Während die ersten Impfdosen verteilt werden, sind sich viele unsicher, ob sie sich impfen lassen sollen oder wo sie einen Termin herbekommen. Internetportale und Hotlines helfen weiter. Ein Termin für die Vergabe der Impftermine steht mittlerweile fest.

Einbruch in BÃ¤ckereifiliale

Dieblich. In der Nacht zum Mittwoch, 30. Dezember, ist in die Filiale einer Bäckerei in der Dieblicher Hauptstraße eingebrochen worden.Der oder die Täter drangen gewaltsam durch die Vordertür in das Gebäude ein, aus dem ein Würfeltresor gestohlen wurde. Die genaue Schadenshöhe ist, so die Polizei, derzeit noch nicht bekannt. Die Kripo Koblenz hat die Ermittlungen übernommen und…

Pkw kollidiert mit Linienbus

Wolken. Ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall auf der L 52 zwischen Polch und Wolken hat am Dienstagnachmittag, 29. Dezember, zwei Verletzte gefordert. Einer der Verletzten erlag später im Krankenhaus seinen Verletzungen.

Scharfe Kritik: Â»Wer hat hier eigentlich versagt?Â«

Trier. Leserbrief zum Artikel »Was wird aus dem Psychosozialen Dienst?« Wochenspiegel, KW 51 Seite 3, 18./19. Dezember 2020. Hintergrund: Der vom Kreis Trier-Saarburg und der Stadt Trier im Haus der Gesundheit in der Paulinstraße in Trier geförderte, kostenlose und anonyme Psychosoziale Krisendienst an Wochenenden und Feiertagen wird in seiner bisherigen Form zum 31. Dezember 2020 eingestellt.

UPDATE: Wandergebiet Schanzerkopf erneut Ã¼berlaufen

Argenthal. Die Polizei Simmern bittet erneut alle Verkehrsteilnehmer, Wanderer und Wintersportler ausdrücklich ab sofort den Parkplatz Schanzerkopf / Gemarkung Argenthal nicht mehr anzufahren. Der dortige Wanderparkplatz ist bereits am zweiten Tag in Folge komplett gefüllt.

Kastrationswochen fÃ¼r Katzen im Januar

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Vom 18. Januar bis 30. Januar 2021 finden wieder die Kastrationswochen für Katzen statt. Alle teilnehmenden Tierärzte verzichten in dieser Zeit auf einen Teil ihres Honorars für die Kastration.

Versuchter Raub in Trier-Tarforst

Stadt Trier. In Nacht zu Dienstag, dem 29. Dezember, gegen 0.15 Uhr, versuchten zwei bisher unbekannte Täter einen 18-Jährigen auszurauben. Der junge Mann befand sich alleine auf dem Heimweg, als ihn die zwei unbekannten Tatverdächtigen auf einem Fußweg zwischen der Pluwiger Straße und der Straße Beim Hohlengraben ansprachen.

JahresrÃ¼ckblick fÃ¼r den Kreis Trier-Saarburg

Trier. Das Jahr 2020 neigt sich dem Ende zu. Traditionell Zeit für uns, in unseren Bildern Rückschau zu halten.

JANUAR: Im Rahmen des Kreis-Neujahrskonzerts wurden in Konz sechs ehrenamtlich engagierte BÃ¼rgerinnen und BÃ¼rger ausgezeichnet.
FEBRUAR: Â»Wir sind nicht der SÃ¼ndenbockÂ«: Landwirte aus dem Saargau wehren sich gegen das ihnen zugeschriebene Image als UmweltsÃ¼nder.
MÃ„RZ: Deutschland macht die Grenzen weniger durchlÃ¤ssig: Ab dem 16. MÃ¤rz durfte nur noch mit triftigem Grund eingereist werden.
APRIL: Das soziale Wohnprojekt Â»Konzer Doktor WohnbrÃ¼ckeÂ« wird fertiggestellt und die Bewohner ziehen nach und nach ein.
MAI: Ende der Grenzkontrollen am 15. Mai. In knapp acht Wochen hat die Bundespolizei mehr als 37.000 Personen an der Grenze abgewiesen.
JUNI: BÃ¼rger aus Leiwen protestieren gegen die Entscheidung, das Freibad in diesem Sommer coronabedingt nicht zu Ã¶ffnen â€“ leider vergebens.
JULI: Nicht Christo: Die Wiederherstellung des im August 2018 stark beschÃ¤digten Haus Warsberg in Saarburg schreitet zÃ¼gig voran.
AUGUST: Die Neugestaltung des Areals der ehemaligen DeLattre-Kaserne in Saarburg zu einem modernen Wohngebiet nimmt Form an.
SEPTEMBER: Bessere Nahversorgung fÃ¼r FÃ¶hren: Ein neuer Supermarkt zusammen mit FrisÃ¶r und CafÃ© unter einem Dach verkÃ¼rzt bald Einkaufswege.
OKTOBER: WochenSpiegel Halloween-Bastelaktion: Auch aus dem Kreis haben uns viele schaurig-schÃ¶ne GruselschlÃ¶sser erreicht.
NOVEMBER: Der Online-Riese Amazon baut bei Trierweiler ein neues Verteilzentrum. Ab FrÃ¼hjahr 2021 soll von dort in die Region ausgeliefert werden.
DEZEMBER: Die Sieger im Gastronomie-Weinwettbewerb Â»Weingastgeber MoselÂ« stehen fest. Sie stammen alle aus der GroÃŸregion.
Hier unsere Bilder des Jahres 2020:

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Gartenlauben-Einbrecher festgenommen

Cochem. Ein 37-jähriger Wohnsitzloser ist in Cochem festgenommen worden. Er soll in drei Gartenlauben eingebrochen sein.Am Mittwochvormittag, 30. Dezember, stellte der Eigentümer einer Gartenlaube in Cochem, In den Schutzmarken fest, dass jemand auf sein Grundstück eingedrungen war. Er hatte dort eine Axt und Alkohol gestohlen. Bei einer Überprüfung der…

