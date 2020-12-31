2020 in Trier: Das Jahr in Bildern

Stadt Trier. 365 Tage sind (fast) vorbei und 2020 damit so gut wie Geschichte. Wir schauen in unserer Bildergalerie auf das Jahr zurück.

Gillenfeld: Auto auf Parkplatz beschÃ¤digt

Gillenfeld. Bei einer Kollision auf dem Parkplatz am Holzmaar wurde ein Fahrzeug beschädigt. Der Unfallverursacher flüchtete. Wie die Polizei mitteilt, befuhr am Freitag, 26. Dezember, zwischen 14 und 14.30 Uhr, ein bisher unbekannter Fahrer mit seinem Auto den Parkplatz am Holzmaar in Gillenfeld. Hier parkte er sein Fahrzeug vermutlich vorwärts in einer freien Parklücke…

JahresrÃ¼ckblick fÃ¼r den Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Das Jahr 2020 ist fast vorbei. Wir zeigen einige der wichtigsten Ereignisse in unserer Bildergalerie.

Corona-Impfungen: Internetportale und Hotlines bieten Infos

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Während die ersten Impfdosen verteilt werden, sind sich viele unsicher, ob sie sich impfen lassen sollen oder wo sie einen Termin herbekommen. Internetportale und Hotlines helfen weiter. Ein Termin für die Vergabe der Impftermine steht mittlerweile fest.

Einbruch in BÃ¤ckereifiliale

Dieblich. In der Nacht zum Mittwoch, 30. Dezember, ist in die Filiale einer Bäckerei in der Dieblicher Hauptstraße eingebrochen worden.Der oder die Täter drangen gewaltsam durch die Vordertür in das Gebäude ein, aus dem ein Würfeltresor gestohlen wurde. Die genaue Schadenshöhe ist, so die Polizei, derzeit noch nicht bekannt. Die Kripo Koblenz hat die Ermittlungen übernommen und…

Pkw kollidiert mit Linienbus

Wolken. Ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall auf der L 52 zwischen Polch und Wolken hat am Dienstagnachmittag, 29. Dezember, zwei Verletzte gefordert. Einer der Verletzten erlag später im Krankenhaus seinen Verletzungen.

Scharfe Kritik: Â»Wer hat hier eigentlich versagt?Â«

Trier. Leserbrief zum Artikel »Was wird aus dem Psychosozialen Dienst?« Wochenspiegel, KW 51 Seite 3, 18./19. Dezember 2020. Hintergrund: Der vom Kreis Trier-Saarburg und der Stadt Trier im Haus der Gesundheit in der Paulinstraße in Trier geförderte, kostenlose und anonyme Psychosoziale Krisendienst an Wochenenden und Feiertagen wird in seiner bisherigen Form zum 31. Dezember 2020 eingestellt.

UPDATE: Wandergebiet Schanzerkopf erneut Ã¼berlaufen

Argenthal. Die Polizei Simmern bittet erneut alle Verkehrsteilnehmer, Wanderer und Wintersportler ausdrücklich ab sofort den Parkplatz Schanzerkopf / Gemarkung Argenthal nicht mehr anzufahren. Der dortige Wanderparkplatz ist bereits am zweiten Tag in Folge komplett gefüllt.

Kastrationswochen fÃ¼r Katzen im Januar

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Vom 18. Januar bis 30. Januar 2021 finden wieder die Kastrationswochen für Katzen statt. Alle teilnehmenden Tierärzte verzichten in dieser Zeit auf einen Teil ihres Honorars für die Kastration.

2020 in Trier: Das Jahr in Bildern

Stadt Trier. 365 Tage sind (fast) vorbei und 2020 damit so gut wie Geschichte. Wir schauen in unserer Bildergalerie auf das Jahr zurück.

Januar: Fernsehkoch Alfons Schuhbeck erhÃ¤lt den Kaiser-Augustus-Orden im Rahmen der ATK-Gala am 11. Januar 2020 in der Europahalle Trier.
Februar: Die Wochenspiegel-EhrenordentrÃ¤ger des Jahres 2020 sind: Frank Natus (Kategorie Wirtschaft), Joachim SchrÃ¶der (Brauchtum), Pater Albert Seul (Kultur) sowie Petra Moske und Elisabeth Schuh (Soziales).
MÃ¤rz: Das Coronavirus erreicht Deutschland. Zur EindÃ¤mmung der Infektionen wird das Ã¶ffentliche Leben stark eingeschrÃ¤nkt.
April: Schulen und Kitas dicht,Kontakt zu Freunden und GroÃŸeltern verboten... insbesondere fÃ¼r Kinder eine schwere Zeit. DerWochenspiegel macht mit Bastel- und Malaktionen Mut.
Mai: Wir sind sehr stolz, trotz Corona und Kurzarbeit unser neues Hochglanz-Frauenmagazin Eff an den Start gebracht zu haben!
Juni: Im Juni startet das Kasino am Kornmarkt nach dreimonatigem Corona-Stillstand wieder in den Kulturbetrieb. Leider nur kurzzeitig!
Juli/August: Urlaub in der Region ist im Sommer 2020 angesagt â€“ Moselstrand und Riesenrad sorgen fÃ¼r AbkÃ¼hlung und Abwechslung.
September: In den letzten Wochen von Karstadt herrscht bei vielen Kunden und Mitarbeitern ein melancholisches GefÃ¼hl vor. Nach 42 Jahren schlieÃŸt das Warenhaus seine Filiale in der Trierer City.
Oktober/November: Willkommen in der WochenSpiegel Halloween-Metropole! Unsere GruselspaÃŸ-Bastelaktion hat einen enormen Anklang gefunden. Wir sind total Ã¼berwÃ¤ltigt â€“ denn unsere Leser haben sage und schreibe rund einhundert (!) gebastelte GruselschlÃ¶sser aus Reycycling-Materialien eingereicht!
Dezember: Fassungsloses Entsetzen vereint in der ersten Dezemberwoche alle Trierer: Ein 51-jÃ¤hriger Mann rast mit einem SUV durch die FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzone und fÃ¤hrt wahllos Passanten um. FÃ¼nf Menschen, darunter ein SÃ¤ugling, sterben. In Hilfbereitschaft und Trauer stehen die Trierer zusammen. Die FuÃŸgÃ¤ngerzone wird zu einem Lichtermeer der Anteilnahme.
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Stadt Trier

Gartenlauben-Einbrecher festgenommen

Cochem. Ein 37-jähriger Wohnsitzloser ist in Cochem festgenommen worden. Er soll in drei Gartenlauben eingebrochen sein.Am Mittwochvormittag, 30. Dezember, stellte der Eigentümer einer Gartenlaube in Cochem, In den Schutzmarken fest, dass jemand auf sein Grundstück eingedrungen war. Der Unbekannte hatte dort eine Axt und Alkohol gestohlen. Bei einer Überprüfung der…

