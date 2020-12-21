Heute leuchtet der Weihnachtsstern

Gregor Eibes: GruÃŸwort des Landrats zu Weihnachten

Corona in Senioren- und Pflegeheimen in GemÃ¼nden und Simmern

Scheune brennt in LÃ¶hndorf

Feuerwehr fÃ¼r die Zukunft gut gerÃ¼stet

Motorradfahrer schwer verletzt

Nach Brand in Remagen sucht Polizei Zeugen

HÃ¤ndeschÃ¼tteln und BegrÃ¼ÃŸungskuss werden selten

Was wird aus dem Psychosozialen Krisendienst?

ZuschauertribÃ¼ne am Sportplatz in Brand gesetzt

Zuvor wurde dort offenbar Party gefeiert

Symbolfoto: Archiv
Kreis Euskirchen

178 Corona-FÃ¤lle im Monschauer Land

Altkreis Monschau. Die gemeinsam agierenden KrisenstÃ¤be der Stadt und StÃ¤dteRegion Aachen informieren Ã¼ber die aktuelle Lage in Sachen Corona-Virus. Es gibt heute 497 mehr nachgewiesene FÃ¤lle als Fretag, den 18.12.2020. Seit Beginn der ZÃ¤hlung Ende Februar 2020 steigt damit die Zahl der nachgewiesen Infizierten auf 13089. 11054 ehemals positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestete Personen sind aus der QuarantÃ¤ne entlassen. Die Zahl der gemeldeten TodesfÃ¤lle liegt aktuell bei 246. In den vergangenen Tagen sind eine Frau im Alter von 85 Jahren sowie drei MÃ¤nner im Alter von 85, 89 und 92 Jahren verstorben, die zuvor positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurden. Damit sind in der StÃ¤dteRegion Aachen aktuell 1789 Menschen nachgewiesen infiziert und die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt bei 201.

weiterlesen