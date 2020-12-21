ZuschauertribÃ¼ne am Sportplatz in Brand gesetzt

HÃ¤ndeschÃ¼tteln und BegrÃ¼ÃŸungskuss werden selten

Trier. Dem Geschäftspartner höflich die Hand schütteln, die gute Freundin mit einem Küsschen begrüßen: In der Nach-Corona-Zeit werden diese Rituale viel seltener zu sehen sein. Diese Prognose leiten Prof. Dr. Xenia Matschke und Prof. Dr. Marc Oliver Rieger von der Universität Trier aus einer gemeinsamen Untersuchung ab.