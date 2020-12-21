The Best Research Paper Service Sector for Your Needs. Now is the perfect time to get the help you need with your Doctoral paper. Our company has been helping students around world for many years by providing them with access to the industry’s top professional writers. We customize each paper to meet the needs of the individual, and never resell or reuse material. If you’ve been Zeugen hatten einen Feuerschein wahrgenommen und umgehend die Feuerwehr alarmiert, die den Brand schnell lÃ¶schen konnte. Am Tatort wurde nach Polizeiangaben offensichtlich eine "kleine Party" gefeiert, da entsprechende GetrÃ¤nkeflaschen sichergestellt worden seien. Die Polizei bittet um Ihre Mithilfe und nimmt Hinweise unter: 02251/799-0 entgegen.
ZuschauertribÃ¼ne am Sportplatz in Brand gesetzt
Zuvor wurde dort offenbar Party gefeiert
Bad Münstereifel. Am Samstag, 19. Dezember, gegen 23 Uhr, wurde die Zuschauertribüne des Sportplatzes an der Schleidtalstraße in Bad Münstereifel durch bisher unbekannte Täter in Brand gesetzt.
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.