2,34 Promille: Betrunkener rast in Friedhofszaun

Business Plan Making from Vetted Experts If you need help writing an academic piece, don’t think twice and hire a professional expert here. We have academic writers across any subject ready to help you 24/7/365. Their profound experience, brilliant writing skills, and commitment to success can help you score better grades effortlessly. It is simple, fast, and safe! Our essay company is well-known Die hinzugerufene Polizei stellte Alkoholgeruch beim Verunfallten fest. Ein Alkoholtest ergab einen Wert von 2,34 Promille. Ihm wurde eine Blutprobe entnommen. Der FÃ¼hrerschein wurde beschlagnahmt.