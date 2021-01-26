Sakrale GegenstÃ¤nde gefunden

RÃ¼ber. Ein SpaziergÃ¤nger hat in der Gemaekung RÃ¼ber verschiedene sakrale GegenstÃ¤nde gefunden, die noch nicht alle einem Ort zugeordnet werden konnten. Dabei handelt es sich offensichtlich um Diebesgut. Jetzt setzt die Polizei auf Mithilfe der BevÃ¶lkerung.

Bernkastel-Kues: Polizei warnt vor betrÃ¼gerischen Anrufen

VG Bernkastel-Kues. Am vergangenen Wochenende wurden bei der Polizei Bernkastel-Kues mehrere Anrufe von mutmaÃŸlichen BetrÃ¼gern gemeldet.In zwei FÃ¤llen gaben sich die Anrufer als Microsoft-Mitarbeiter aus. Diese behaupten in der Regel, dass der Computer des Opfers gehackt wurde und sie bei der Beseitigung des Problems helfen kÃ¶nnen. Folgt man den weiteren Anweisungen der TÃ¤ter,â€¦

Wittlich: Einbruch in BÃ¤ckerei-Filiale

Wittlich. Am Sonntag, 24. Januar, drangen mehrere unbekannte TÃ¤ter in eine BÃ¤ckerei-Filiale in Wittlich-Wengerohr ein. Sie stahlen sie einen ca. 750 kg schweren Tresor mit Bargeld.

Unfallflucht in JÃ¼nkerath

JÃ¼nkerath. In der GÃ¶nnersdorfer StraÃŸe wurde in der Nacht auf Sonntag ein geparktes Fahrzeug beschÃ¤digt. Am gestrigen Sonntag, 24. Januar, stellt eine Anwohnerin der GÃ¶nnersdorfer StraÃŸe in JÃ¼nkerath gegen 12.15 Uhr fest, dass der vor ihrem Anwesen geparkte BMW in der Nacht zuvor beschÃ¤digt wurde. Im Rahmen der polizeilichen Unfallaufnahme wurdeâ€¦

Kontrollen in Wintersportgebieten fortgefÃ¼hrt

VG Adenau. Auch am Wochenende, von Freitag bis Sonntag, 22. bis 24. Januar, fÃ¼hrte die hiesige Polizeiinspektion Adenau, in Absprache mit den OrdnungsbehÃ¶rden entsprechende KontrollmaÃŸnahmen in den Wintersportgebieten des hiesigen Dienstgebietes durch.

Tote 63-jÃ¤hrige Frau: TatverdÃ¤chtiger festgenommen

Stadt Trier. Im Fall der TÃ¶tung der 63-jÃ¤hrigen Edith Blum in Trier-West in der Nacht vom 13. auf den 14.01.2021 ist nach intensiven Ermittlungen der Kriminaldirektion Trier im Laufe des letzten Freitags, 22. Januar, ein TatverdÃ¤chtiger festgenommen worden. Es handelt sich um einen 32 Jahre alten Mann, der aus Eritrea stammt und seit einiger Zeit in Trier lebt. Er verkehrte ebenso wie das Tatopfer zuletzt im Trierer Obdachlosenmilieu.

Beda-Markt erneut abgesagt

Bitburg. Im Rahmen einer Video-Konferenz haben alle Verantwortlichen des Beda-Marktes 2021 einvernehmlich die Entscheidung getroffen, die regionale Ausstellung von Handel, Handwerk, Gewerbe und Landwirtschaft erneut abzusagen. Wenn die am 3. MÃ¤rz-Wochenende geltenden BeschrÃ¤nkungen fÃ¼r die Corona-Pandemie es erlauben, kÃ¶nnte am 21. MÃ¤rz ein kleiner FrÃ¼hlingsmarkt mit verkaufsoffenem Sonntag stattfinden. Auch die weiter vorgesehenen verkaufsoffenen Sonntage 2021 in Bitburg zum Mai-Markt am 30. Mai, zum Autofestival am 5. September und zum Bauernmarkt am 10. Oktober sollen nach MÃ¶glichkeit stattfinden.

Feuerwehr rettet verletzte Frau

Monreal. GoÃŸeinsatz fÃ¼r die Freiwilligen Feuerwehren der VG Vordereifel: Am Samstagabend haben 46 EinsatzkrÃ¤fte eine verletzte 26-JÃ¤hrige aus unwegsamen GelÃ¤nde bei Monreal gerettet.

Corona-Ausbruch in der Villa Toscana

Kottenheim. Trotz aller bisher erfolgreichen BemÃ¼hungen und SchutzmaÃŸnahmen hat die â€žVilla Toscanaâ€œ in Kottenheim einen Corona-Ausbruch zu verzeichnen.Nach ersten positiven Ergebnissen bei Schnelltests Anfang der Woche gibt es zwischenzeitlich Ã¼ber 40 bestÃ¤tigte FÃ¤lle, wovon knapp 30 Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner betreffen und der Rest auf KollegInnen entfÃ¤llt. "Wir stehen seit den ersten Anzeichenâ€¦

Sakrale GegenstÃ¤nde gefunden

RÃ¼ber. Ein SpaziergÃ¤nger hat in der Gemaekung RÃ¼ber verschiedene sakrale GegenstÃ¤nde gefunden, die noch nicht alle einem Ort zugeordnet werden konnten. Dabei handelt es sich offensichtlich um Diebesgut. Jetzt setzt die Polizei auf Mithilfe der BevÃ¶lkerung.

Einige der aufgefundenen sakralen GegenstÃ¤nde konnten Kapellen in Moselkern und Kalt zugeordnet werden.

Wer Angaben zu den abgebildeten Figuren machen kann, wird gebeten, sich mit der Polizeiinspektion Mayen unter: 0 26 51 / 80 10 oder pimayen@polizei.rlp.de in Verbindung zu setzen.

Fotos: Polizei

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz