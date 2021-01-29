Haus mit Eiern beworfen

Erster Todesfall nach Corona-Ausbruch in der "Villa Toscana"

Kottenheim. Wie "Projekt3" als Betreiber auf seiner Facebook-Seite mitteilt, sei die "Situation in der ,Villa Toscana' sehr angespannt".Hier heiÃŸt es: â€žEs ist eine Nachricht, die uns alle mehr als betroffen macht: Die ,Villa Toscana' in Kottenheim hat den ersten Todesfall in Zusammenhang mit einer Covid 19-Infektion zu beklagenâ€œ, erklÃ¤rt Uwe Berens, GeschÃ¤ftsfÃ¼hrer der "Projekt 3â€¦

HwK-Neujahrsempfang: 500 GÃ¤ste sind online dabei

HunsrÃ¼ck/Nahe. Der Neujahrsempfang der Handwerkskammer (HwK) Koblenz findet traditionell mit vielen Hundert GÃ¤sten im Zentrum fÃ¼r ErnÃ¤hrung und Gesundheit statt und markiert fÃ¼r das Handwerk im nÃ¶rdlichen Rheinland-Pfalz den festlichen Jahresauftakt. Corona-bedingt wurde fÃ¼r 2021 ein neues, modernes und inhaltlich anspruchsvolles Digital-Format entwickelt. Im Vorfeld der Landtagswahlen wurden die Spitzenkandidaten ihrer Parteien eingeladen, sich im Dialog mit dem Handwerk wichtigen Fragen zu stellen.

Einzelhandel warnt: Land unter!

Stadt Trier. Wollen wir samstags durch verlassene Gassen laufen und uns leere Schaufenster anschauen? Oder mÃ¶chten wir lebendige InnenstÃ¤dte vorfinden, in denen man gerne einkauft und hinterher noch etwas essen geht?

Achtung Gewerbetreibende: BetrÃ¼ger am Werk

Kall. JÃ¼ngst haben die Kaller Gemeindeverwaltung mehrfach Hinweise von Gewerbetreibenden erreicht, die darauf hinweisen, dass TelefonbetrÃ¼ger im Kaller Gemeindegebiet aktiv sind. Dabei werden ansÃ¤ssige Firmen bzw. Gewerbetreibende kontaktiert mit der Anfrage, in der angeblichen BÃ¼rgerbroschÃ¼re der Gemeinde eine Anzeige zu schalten.

Cannabis und Waffen: Mann aus der SÃ¼deifel verhaftet

Wittlich. Ein 61-jÃ¤hriger Mann aus einem Ort in der Verbandsgemeinde SÃ¼deifel stand nach einem Hinweis im Verdacht, unerlaubt mit BetÃ¤ubungsmitteln zu handeln. Bei der Hausdurchsuchung wurden auch Waffen gefunden.

LKA warnt vor betrÃ¼gerischen Anrufen zu Impfterminen

HunsrÃ¼ck/Nahe. Das Landeskriminalamt Rheinland-Pfalz warnt vor betrÃ¼gerischen Anrufen zu angeblichen Impfterminen und weist darauf hin, dass Termine nur vergeben werden, wenn die Impfberechtigten Ã¼ber die Telefonnummer 08 00 / 57 58 100 selbst anrufen oder sich Ã¼ber die Web-Seite www.impftermin.rlp.de anmelden.

Umbenennung der HindenburgstraÃŸe: Das sind die VorschlÃ¤ge

Stadt Trier. â€žAchtzehn VorschlÃ¤ge der BÃ¼rgerinnen zur Umbenennung der HindenburgstraÃŸe sind noch im Rennenâ€œ, teilt der Ortsvorsteher von Trier-Mitte/Gartenfeld Michael DÃ¼ro Ã¼ber das Zwischenergebnis der Beratungen des Ortsbeirats zur Findung eines neuen Namens mit.

Sakrale GegenstÃ¤nde gefunden

RÃ¼ber. Ein SpaziergÃ¤nger hat in der Gemaekung RÃ¼ber verschiedene sakrale GegenstÃ¤nde gefunden, die noch nicht alle einem Ort zugeordnet werden konnten. Dabei handelt es sich offensichtlich um Diebesgut. Jetzt setzt die Polizei auf Mithilfe der BevÃ¶lkerung.

Bernkastel-Kues: Polizei warnt vor betrÃ¼gerischen Anrufen

VG Bernkastel-Kues. Am vergangenen Wochenende wurden bei der Polizei Bernkastel-Kues mehrere Anrufe von mutmaÃŸlichen BetrÃ¼gern gemeldet.In zwei FÃ¤llen gaben sich die Anrufer als Microsoft-Mitarbeiter aus. Diese behaupten in der Regel, dass der Computer des Opfers gehackt wurde und sie bei der Beseitigung des Problems helfen kÃ¶nnen. Folgt man den weiteren Anweisungen der TÃ¤ter,â€¦

Haus mit Eiern beworfen

Our professional writers will write your term Paper in correct form. Successful College Essays. Cheapest Custom Writing Services.Buy college paper online.Buy Altstrimmig. Am Dienstag, 26. Januar, gegen 21.30 Uhr, sind in Altstrimmig in der StraÃŸe "Am Spielplatz" Eier auf ein Haus geworfen worden.

Die Eier wurden vermutlich vom direkt gegenÃ¼ber liegenden Spielplatz aus geworfen. Sachdienliche Hinweise zur Tat oder den unbekannten TÃ¤tern unter: 0 65 42 / 9 86 70 an die Polizeiinspektion in Zell.

Symbolfoto: Archiv

Zell

Birkenfeld: Ausgangssperre schon ab Sonntag

VG Birkenfeld. Mit einer nÃ¤chtlichen Ausgangssperre von 21 bis 5 Uhr reagiert die Kreisverwaltung Birkenfeld auf die seit Tagen anhaltend weit Ã¼berdurchschnittlichen Corona-Inzidenzraten im Kreis Birkenfeld: Diese BeschrÃ¤nkung ist das HerzstÃ¼ck einer AllgemeinverfÃ¼gung, die in der Samstagausgabe der Nahe-Zeitung bekannt gemacht wird und am Sonntag, 31. Januar, in Kraft tritt. Weil die 7-Tage-Inzidenz im Kreis Birkenfeld seit Donnerstag, 21. Januar, kontinuierlich deutlich Ã¼ber 200 liegt, besteht Handlungsbedarf.

