Keine Toleranz bei Alkohol am Steuer

Polizei sucht nach Sprayern in Kall

Kall. Bereits am Samstag, 6. Februar, hörte gegen 14.45 Uhr ein Anwohner Sprühgeräusche aus Richtung an einer Außenwand des Gebäudes der Nikolaus-Schule in Kall. Er schaute nach und bemerkte einen Sprayer. Der Täter hatte an die Wand die Buchstaben "Tons" aufgesprüht. Als der Täter den Zeugen bemerkte, flüchtete dieser.

Autos bei illegalem Rennen ausgebremst

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Im Laufe des "Rennens" kam es zu gefährlichen Überholmanövern und Gefährdungen unbeteiligter Verkehrsteilnehmer.Waghalsige Beschleunigungen, riskante Überholmanöver und ausgebremste Autofahrer haben am gestrigen Samstag für eine Menge Ärger gesorgt. Laut Polizei wurde der Polizeiautobahnstation Schweich gegen 17:30 gemeldet, dass sich auf der A 48 in…

Neue Wolfsnachweise in der VG Adenau und bei Remagen

Remagen. Umweltministerium informiert: DNA-Proben belegen einen oder mehrere Wölfe als Verursacher von Nutztierrissen. Das Senckenberg Forschungsinstitut in Gelnhausen hat anhand von DNA-Proben Wölfe als Verursacher von zwei Nutztierrissen identifiziert. Am 16. Februar wurden zunächst in der Verbandsgemeinde Adenau acht Schafe getötet und fünf weitere verletzt. Vier…

"Der REWE kommt"

Gemünd. „Der REWE kommt", konnte Schleidens Bürgermeister Ingo Pfennings mit spürbarer Erleichterung am Hermann-Kattwinkel-Platz in Gemünd vor dem ehemaligen Postgebäude verkünden. Auf diese Botschaft hat man in Gemünd seit 13 Jahren gewartet. Noch am Morgen war das alte Banner, das die Fertigstellung des Marktes für das längst vergangene Jahr 2017 verkündet hatte, entfernt worden. Es wurde durch eine neue Tafel ersetzt. Auf ihr steht, dass der neue, große REWE-Markt im Frühjahr 2022 öffnen wird.

Viez als Kulturerbe: Online-Petition gestartet

Trier. Viez soll in das bundesweite Verzeichnis zum Immateriellen Kulturerbe nach der Unesco-Konvention aufgenommen werden. Nachdem die Trierer Viezbruderschaft dieses Vorhaben kürzlich mit Unterstützung von Ministerpräsidentin Malu Dreyer und dem Trierer Oberbürgermeister Wolfram Leibe vorgestellt hat, haben sich bereits zahlreiche Unterstützer bei der Bruderschaft gemeldet.

Schnelltests fÃ¼r alle: Trier steht in den StartlÃ¶chern

Stadt Trier. Die Stadt Trier arbeitet derzeit mit Hochdruck daran, allen Triererinnen und Trierern die vom Bund versprochene Corona-Schnelltestung zu ermöglichen.

Auch der Landrat ist schon geimpft

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Der Landrat des Vulkaneifelkreises wurde als Mitglied der Leitungs- und Koordinierungsgruppe im Landesimpfzentrum Vulkaneifel geimpft. Immer wieder gab es in den vergangenen Wochen Berichte über Politiker und Amtsträger, die geimpft worden waren, obwohl sie nicht der Personengruppe der Impfberechtigten angehörten. Meist wurde dies damit begründet, dass am Ende des Tages Impfstoff…

Lkw-Fahrer mit 3,05 Promille unterwegs

Mendig. Beamte der Autobahnpolizei Mendig haben am Mittwochnachmittag, 24. Februar, einen Lkw-Fahrer auf der A 61 kontrolliert, der mit reichlich Alkohol im Blut unterwegs war.

DEHOGA-Mahnwache

Kreis Mayen-Koblenz. Verantwortung zeigen und handeln: Jetzt eine verantwortungsvolle und dauerhafte Öffnungsperspektive für das Gastgewerbe umsetzen, heißt es am Freitag, 26. Februar, in Koblenz, 11 bis 12 Uhr, Am Deutschen Eck.

Keine Toleranz bei Alkohol am Steuer

Zell. Zwei Pkw-Fahrer sind am letzten Februar-Wochenende von der Zeller Polizei erheblich alkoholisiert am Steuer ihres Fahrzeuges erwischt worden.

Bei einem Autofahrer wurden im Rahmen eines Atemalkoholtests 1,46 und bei dem anderen 1,79 Promille festgestellt. Die Polizei weißt darauf hin, dass auch in Corona-Zeiten kontrolliert werde und dass es bei Alkohol am Steuer auch in dieser Zeit keine Toleranz gebe.

Symbolfoto: Archiv

Zell