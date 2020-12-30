Helfen per Drahtesel

Pkw kollidiert mit Linienbus

Wolken. Ein schwerer Verkehrsunfall auf der L 52 zwischen Polch und Wolken hat am Dienstagnachmittag, 29. Dezember, zwei Verletzte gefordert. Einer der Verletzten erlag später im Krankenhaus seinen Verletzungen.

Scharfe Kritik: Â»Wer hat hier eigentlich versagt?Â«

Trier. Leserbrief zum Artikel »Was wird aus dem Psychosozialen Dienst?« Wochenspiegel, KW 51 Seite 3, 18./19. Dezember 2020. Hintergrund: Der vom Kreis Trier-Saarburg und der Stadt Trier im Haus der Gesundheit in der Paulinstraße in Trier geförderte, kostenlose und anonyme Psychosoziale Krisendienst an Wochenenden und Feiertagen wird in seiner bisherigen Form zum 31. Dezember 2020 eingestellt.

Wandergebiet Schanzerkopf bei Argenthal Ã¼berlaufen

Argenthal. Die Polizei Simmern bittet alle Verkehrsteilnehmer, Wanderer und Wintersportler ausdrücklich ab sofort den Schanzerkopf / Gemarkung Argenthal nicht mehr anzufahren. Der dortige Wanderparkplatz ist bereits restlos überfüllt.

Kastrationswochen fÃ¼r Katzen im Januar

Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich. Vom 18. Januar bis 30. Januar 2021 finden wieder die Kastrationswochen für Katzen statt. Alle teilnehmenden Tierärzte verzichten in dieser Zeit auf einen Teil ihres Honorars für die Kastration.

Versuchter Raub in Trier-Tarforst

Stadt Trier. In Nacht zu Dienstag, dem 29. Dezember, gegen 0.15 Uhr, versuchten zwei bisher unbekannte Täter einen 18-Jährigen auszurauben. Der junge Mann befand sich alleine auf dem Heimweg, als ihn die zwei unbekannten Tatverdächtigen auf einem Fußweg zwischen der Pluwiger Straße und der Straße Beim Hohlengraben ansprachen.

Illegale Drifter stÃ¶ren weiÃŸe Weihnacht

VG Adenau. Durch den einsetzenden Schneefall kam es in der Region um den Nürburgring am vergangenen Wochenende zu erheblichen Verstößen und gefährlichen Fahrmanövern durch sogenannte Drifter.

Update: Vermisste 17-JÃ¤hrige gefunden

Stadt Trier. Die seit Samstagabend, 26. Dezember, vermisste Perijan Memedova aus Trier ist wohlbehalten aufgefunden worden. Perijan Memedova wurde durch Beamte der Bundespolizei wohlbehalten an einem Bahnhof angetroffen. Ursprüngliche Meldung: Sie ist ca. 1,60m groß und schlank, trägt eine Brille. Ihre langen schwarzen Haare trägt sie meist zu einem Zopf und trägt…

Wittlich: Spende fÃ¼r Rettungshundestaffel Eifel-Mosel

Wittlich. Von der Polizeiinspektion Wittlich wurde eine Geldspende an die Rettungshundestaffel Eifel-Mosel übergeben. Dadurch soll ein neues Einsatzfahrzeug finanziert werden.

Einbrecher unterwegs

Polch. In der Nacht zum 1. Weihnachtstag, 25. Dezember, hat es in Polch zwei Einbruchsversuche gegeben.Gegen 5.30 Uhr wurde sowohl ein Fahrzeug als auch die Eingangstür einer Firmenhalle in der August-Horch-Straße beschädigt. Gegen 9 Uhr meldete ein Zeuge zudem die beschädigte Eingangstür eines Einkaufmarktes im Gewerbegebiet "Vor Geisenach". Ein…

Helfen per Drahtesel

250 Radtouren fÃ¼r die Mexiko-Hilfe

Mit dem Rad unterstÃ¼tzen Hilde und Norbert Steffens die Â»Mexiko-HilfeÂ«, die Egidius Braun ins Leben gerufen hat. Foto: Privat
Fahrradfahren zu Gunsten der Mexico-Hilfe: Hilde und Norbert Steffens aus Mützenich sind 250 Radtouren vom Nachtigällchen in Stolberg bis zur Domplatte in Köln und wieder zurück gefahren. Bei einer Startgebühr von 10 Euro pro Fahrt haben sie damit 2.500 Euro zugunsten der Mexico-Hilfe gespendet.

Ins Leben gerufen wurde die Mexico-Hilfe 1986 während der Fußball-WM. Der damalige Delegationsleiter und DFB-Schatzmeister Egidius Braun aus Breinig und die Nationalmannschaft entschlossen sich zur Hilfsaktion, als sie die Not und das Elend bei einem Besuch des Waisenhauses »Casa de Cuna« in Mexiko sahen.


Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Altkreis Monschau