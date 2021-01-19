Stadt Mechernich schlieÃŸt Rathaus fÃ¼r Publikumsverkehr

Konz: 600.000 Euro zur FÃ¶rderung des Stadtteils Karthaus

Konz. Die Stadt Konz im Landkreis Trier Saarburg erhält im Programmjahr 2020 aus dem Bund-Länder-Programm „Sozialer Zusammenhalt" insgesamt 600.000 Euro Städtebaufördermittel zur Entwicklung des Fördergebiets Karthaus, wie Innenminister Roger Lewentz anlässlich der Übergabe des Bescheides/in Konz mitgeteilt hat.

Betrunkener greift Polizisten an

Ettringen. Ein 40-jähriger Autofahrer aus der VG Brohltal befuhr am Samstag, 16. Januar, gegen 22 Uhr, mit seinem "Ford Focus C-Max" die L 83 von Mayen in Richtung Rieden.

Viel zu tun fÃ¼r die Polizei Bitburg: Sechs berauschte Fahrer

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Im Laufe des Wochenendes musste die Polizei Bitburg sechs berauschte Fahrzeugführer aus dem Verkehr ziehen. Den Anfang machte dabei am Freitagabend ein 29-jähriger Fahrzeugführer aus der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher. Er überschlug sich auf der L37 bei Gindorf mit seinem Fahrzeug und flüchtete anschließend von der Unfallstelle. Im Rahmen von Fahndungsmaßnahmen…

KontrollmaÃŸnahmen der Polizei in den Wintersportgebieten

Adenau. Auch an diesem Wochenende wurden die Wintersportgebiete "Hohe Acht" sowie "Arft" von Freitag bis einschließlich Sonntag, 15. bis 17. Januar, von zahlreichen Wintersportlern und Familien zum Rodeln aufgesucht

Kontrollen in den Wintersportgebieten

Adenau. Die Polizei Adenau wird auch wieder am kommenden Wochenende gemeinsam mit der Kreisverwaltung und den Ordnungsämtern in der Region um den Nürburgring präsent sein und Kontrollmaßnahmen durchführen.

Kampf gegen Corona: 8600 Personen in Stadt und Kreis geimpft

Trier. Seit dem 31. Dezember 2020 wird in Seniorenheimen in der Stadt Trier und des Landkreises geimpft. Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner sowie Mitarbeitende erhielten bzw. erhalten die erste Impfung gegen das Corona-Virus. Zwischenzeitlich wurden auch die Krankenhäuser durch das Land mit Impfstoff für ihre Ärzte und das Pflegepersonal beliefert. Und seit dem 7. Januar erhalten die Über-80-Jährigen sowie Angehörige der Impfkategorie 1 ihre erste Impfung.

Der CC Tawern startet Online-Kappensitzung

Tawern. „Corona ist der Lage Herr, mir feiern trotzdem an Tawär!". Dies klingt zwar wie eine Freidenker-Demonstration unter nicht Beachtung aller Corona-Regeln, ist aber in Wirklichkeit eine Aufforderung Zuhause zu bleiben, um dort mit dem CCRW Tawern zu feiern.

Tote Frau in Trier-West ist Opfer von Gewaltverbrechen

Stadt Trier. Die 63-jährige Frau, die am vergangenen Donnerstagmorgen, 14. Januar, in Trier-West leblos aufgefunden wurde, ist Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens geworden. Dies haben die bisherigen polizeilichen Ermittlungen ergeben. Die Polizei sucht jetzt Zeugen, die das Opfer am Mittwochabend in Trier gesehen haben.

Der Zukunftswald wÃ¤chst

Gerolstein. Der Gerolsteiner Brunnen sponsert 40.000 klimastabile Bäume im Gemeinde- und Staatswald im Rahmen des Projekts »Gerolsteiner Zukunftswald«. Durch die drei extrem trockenen Jahre seit 2017 sind in ganz Deutschland zahlreiche Schadflächen im Wald entstanden. Auch die Wälder der Forstämter Gerolstein und Hillesheim blieben von den Auswirkungen des Klimawandels nicht verschont. »Um die…

Stadt Mechernich schlieÃŸt Rathaus fÃ¼r Publikumsverkehr

Besuche nur in Ausnahmen nach vorheriger Terminvereinbarung

Mechernich. Die Stadt Mechernich schließt das Rathaus im verschärften Lockdown ab Montag, 18. Januar, wieder für den Publikumsverkehr. Nur noch in dringenden Angelegenheiten sollen Bürger das Rathaus aufsuchen und dann nur mit Termin.

Die Stadt Mechernich schlieÃŸt erneut das Rathaus fÃ¼r den Publikumsverkehr. Ein Besuch ist nur noch in dringenden Angelegenheiten und nach Terminabsprache mÃ¶glich. Foto: Kirsten RÃ¶der/pp/Agentur ProfiPress
Die Stadt Mechernich schließt erneut das Rathaus für den Publikumsverkehr. Ein Besuch ist nur noch in dringenden Angelegenheiten und nach Terminabsprache möglich. Foto: Kirsten Röder/pp/Agentur ProfiPress

„Um eine weitere Verbreitung des Corona-Virus so gut es geht zu verhindern, sollten persönliche Kontakte nur in besonders dringenden Fällen stattfinden", so Ralf Claßen, Dezernent der Stadt Mechernich. Mechernicher Bürger werden gebeten, ihre Anliegen möglichst telefonisch, per E-Mail (info@mechernich.de) oder Fax (02443/49-4439) an die städtischen Mitarbeiter zu richten. Sollte ein Besuch im Rathaus dennoch notwendig sein, ist eine vorherige telefonische Terminvereinbarung unbedingt erforderlich.

Bürger können Termine auch auf www.mechernich.de/termine vorab mit dem Einwohnermeldeamt vereinbaren. Kontaktdaten der jeweiligen Ansprechpartner sind auf der Homepage der Stadt Mechernich einsehbar (www.mechernich.de/rathaus-politik/was-erledige-ich-wo).

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Kreis Euskirchen