Leichenfund in Trier-West

Stadt Trier. Ein Zeuge hat am Donnerstagmorgen, 14. Januar, gegen 9 Uhr eine leblose Person in der Luxemburger StraÃŸe in Trier-West aufgefunden und Polizei und Rettungsdienst informiert.

A 48 zwei Stunden voll gesperrt

Ochtendung. Wegen eines Unfalls kurz vor der Anschlussstelle Ochtendung war die A 48 am Donnerstagvormittag, 14. Januar, zwischen Polch und Ochtendung fÃ¼r zwei Stunden voll gesperrt.

Gedenken an Amokfahrt wird an Porta Nigra konzentriert

news The Management of Strategy: Concepts and Cases, (10th International Edition The Management of Strategy: Concepts and Cases, Stadt Trier. Nach der Amokfahrt vom 1. Dezember 2020 haben die Menschen in Trier mit zahlreichen Kerzen und GedenkgegenstÃ¤nden an mehreren Orten in der Trierer Innenstadt ihre groÃŸe Anteilnahme an den Geschehnissen ausgedrÃ¼ckt und Orte der Trauer geschaffen. Auf Wunsch einiger AngehÃ¶riger von Opfern sowie nach ausdrÃ¼cklicher Zustimmung der Hinterbliebenen-Familien werden die Gedenkorte in der FleischstraÃŸe, der BrotstraÃŸe, am Hauptmarkt und in der SimeonstraÃŸe in den nÃ¤chsten Tagen aufgehoben.

Hetzerath: Kellerbrand

Hetzerath. Am Mittwoch, 13. Januar, kam es in einem Einfamilienhaus in Hetzerath zu einem Kellerbrand.Am Mittwoch, 13. Januar, gegen 14.35 Uhr, ereignete sich der Kellerbrand in der BahnhofstraÃŸe. In dessen Folge eine starke Rauchentwicklung aus dem GebÃ¤ude entstand. Die Feuerwehren Hetzerath, Rivenich und Sehlem konnten mit ca. 30 EinsatzkrÃ¤ften denâ€¦

Teuflisch guter Wanderweg im Wettbewerb

Ernzen. Der Â»Felsenweg 6 â€" TeufelsschluchtÂ« ist fÃ¼r den Wettbewerb Â»Deutschlands schÃ¶nster WanderwegÂ« nominiert. Bis zum 30. Juni kann fÃ¼r die Premiumroute des NaturWanderParks delux im Felsenland SÃ¼deifel abgestimmt werden.

Machetenangriff: Ermittlungen eingestellt

Ochtendung. Die Staatsanwaltschaft Koblenz hat das Ermittlungsverfahren gegen einen 22 Jahre alten deutschen StaatsangehÃ¶rigen aus dem Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz wegen des Verdachts der schweren KÃ¶rperverletzung eingestellt.

Diebe brechen Milchautomaten auf

Gerolstein. Unbekannte haben das Bargeld aus dem Milchautomaten des Reginenhofs in Gerolstein geklaut. Zeischen Montag, 11. Januar, 16 Uhr, und Dienstag, 12. Januar, 9 Uhr, betraten unbekannte TÃ¤ter, laut Polizei vermutlich die Dunkelheit ausnutzend, die unverschlossene "Bio-Frischmilchtankstelle" an der L 29 in Gerolstein. Dort brach man mittelsâ€¦

HeiÃŸe Asche kÃ¶nnte Ursache fÃ¼r Brand sein

Kirchsahr. Die Brandermittler der Kriminalinspektion Mayen haben gestern ihre Arbeit im Fall des Wohnhausbrandes am 11. Januar in Kirchsahr-Winnen aufgenommen.UrsÃ¤chlich fÃ¼r den Brand dÃ¼rfte heiÃŸe Asche gewesen sein, die im Bereich des Carports in einen MÃ¼lleimer gefÃ¼llt wurde. Der Verursacher steht vermutlich fest. Eine Person ist mit schweren Brandverletzungen in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert worden. Dieâ€¦

Draht Ã¼ber Spazierweg gespannt

Kottenheim. Wie der Polizei Mayen erst gestern bekannt wurde, kam es am 11. Januar, von 15.30 bis 17.15 Uhr zu einem versuchten gefÃ¤hrlichen Eingriff in den StraÃŸenverkehr in der GartenstraÃŸe in Kottenheim.

Leichenfund in Trier-West

Stadt Trier. Ein Zeuge hat am Donnerstagmorgen, 14. Januar, gegen 9 Uhr eine leblose Person in der Luxemburger StraÃŸe in Trier-West aufgefunden und Polizei und Rettungsdienst informiert.

Symbolfoto: Pixabay
Symbolfoto: Pixabay

Nach den bisherigen Ermittlungen der Polizei handelt es sich um eine 63-jÃ¤hrige Triererin. Die Polizei prÃ¼ft, ob die Frau Opfer eines Gewaltverbrechens wurde.

Vor Ort wurden umfangreiche SpurensicherungsmaÃŸnehmen durchgefÃ¼hrt. Eine Obduktion der Leiche ist vorgesehen. Weitere Details kÃ¶nnen laut Polizei derzeit nicht mitgeteilt werden.

(RED)

Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Stadt Trier

Keine Kita-GebÃ¼hren im Januar

Kreis Euskirchen. FÃ¼r den Monat Januar werden keine ElternbeitrÃ¤ge fÃ¼r den Besuch einer Kita oder die Betreuung von Kindern in der Kindertagespflege fÃ¤llig. Das habe der Kreistag per Dringlichkeitsbeschluss entschieden, heiÃŸt es in einer Mitteilung der Kreisverwaltung. Die Entscheidung stehe unter dem Vorbehalt einer entsprechenden landesrechtlichen Regelung. â€žAngesichts des Lockdowns und dem dringenden Appell, die Kinder zuhause zu betreuen, halte ich diese Entscheidung fÃ¼r absolut richtigâ€œ, so Landrat Markus Ramers. â€žIch hoffe, dass wir mit diesem Beschluss auch noch weitere Eltern motivieren kÃ¶nnen, ihre Kinder selbst zu betreuen. Ich habe allerdings VerstÃ¤ndnis fÃ¼r alle, bei denen sich das nicht realisieren lÃ¤sst.â€œ

