Gewicht 2.075 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe 43 cm
Eltern Simone und Andreas Vorpahl
Wohnort Silberscheid
Antonia
Vorpahl
Artikel kommentieren
Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.