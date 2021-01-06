Arbeitslosigkeit nimmt zum Jahresende leicht zu

With the effective utilization of our great post to read, it only facilitates not only writing but also the development of logical conclusions. On the other hand, it is not every student that is positioned to formulate good essays to use for example in college admission essays. It is from this premise that we offer top of the range assistance in developing high quality and timely essays. From this Mayen. Im Landkreis Mayen-Koblenz gibt es Ende Dezember 4.239 Arbeitslose â€“ 81 mehr als vier Wochen zuvor und 902 mehr als vor einem Jahr. Die Arbeitslosenquote steigt um 0,1 Punkte auf 3,6 Prozent. Im Dezember 2019 lag sie bei 2,8 Prozent.