Kindern wird auch in der Pandemie geholfen

Bis zum 14. Januar 1995 war Peter Borsdorff über zehn Jahre hinweg ein ambitionierter Langstreckenläufer. Die Marathonstrecke von 42,195 Kilometern schneller als in drei Stunden zu laufen war sein Vorhaben. Wiederholt war dies mit Erfolg gekrönt. Seit diesem Tag im Jahr 1995 setzte Peter Borsdorff sich ausschließlich »laufend« für Kinder in der Region ein. Dies war auch 2020 der Fall. Allerdings konnte der Initiator der »Running for Kids«-Aktion nicht mehr an Veranstaltungen teilnehmen. Sie wurden alle pandemiebedingt abgesagt. Borsdorff nutzte seine Bekanntheit und das Vertrauen der Menschen auf anderen Wegen um Spendengelder zu bitten. Roetgener Familie unterstützt In 47 Orten der Region konnten sich 33 Kindertagesstätten, 24 Offene Ganztagsschulen, Schulen und Jugendzentren über Unterstützung freuen. Freuen über Spenden konnten sich Sportgruppen, Initiativen, Kinder im Brauchtum oder Jugendämter für bestimmte Aktionen. Bei fünf gezielten Spendenaktionen für Kinder in Alsdorf, Stolberg, Roetgen und Birkesdorf konnte Borsdorff insgesamt 77.100 Euro bereitstellen. Nötig waren hier Unterstützungen, um bei schwersten Erkrankungen, der besonderen Betreuung sowie dem Tod von Elternteilen »erste Hilfen« auf den Weg zu bringen. Borsdorffs Aktivitäten erfolgen ehrenamtlich: Fahrtkosten, Bürokosten usw. fallen für seine Initiative nicht an. Diese Kosten seines »Hobbys« trägt Borsdorff selbst.Weiterhin stehen 150 selbstgebastelte Sammelbüchsen, alle mit einem getragenen Kinderschuh ausgestattet, in vielen Geschäften und Unternehmen der Region. Die mit der Sammelbüchse erlaufene Spendensumme beläuft sich aktuell auf knapp über 2,8 Millionen Euro.Der 77-Jährige wird weiterhin, um Spenden bittend, für Kinder und junge Menschen in der Region unterwegs sein. Unterstützung ist möglich über das Sonderkonto: Peter Borsdorff, c/o Running for Kids, IBAN DE78 3955 0110 0000 5421 00 sowie per Paypal über peter.borsdorff@qweb.de. Fernmündlich ist Peter Borsdorff unter 02421/33 723 u. 0171/54 708 71 zu erreichen. Täglich aktuelle Informationen unter www.Facebook.com/Peter Borsdorff.

