Person bei Unfall auf A 61 eingeklemmt

Gemeinde Grafschaft. Am Dienstag, 19 . Januar, gegen 12.53 Uhr, ereignete sich auf der BAB 61 in Fahrtrichtung Süden hinter dem Kreuz Meckenheim ein LKW-Auffahrunfall. Nach derzeitigem Ermittlungsstand kamen ein Sattelzug und ein Lastzug verkehrsbedingt zum Stillstand (Stau), was ein dahinter fahrender Sattelzug zu spät bemerkte und die beiden LKW ineinander schob. Der 38-Jährige Unfallverursacher wurde bei dem…

Caritasverband Westeifel e.V. sucht Paten

Kreis Vulkaneifel. Integrations- und Sprachpaten sind eine wichtige Unterstützung. Die Corona-Pandemie hat Auswirkungen auf das Leben von allen. Restaurants haben geschlossen, Freizeitaktivitäten dürfen nicht mehr stattfinden, die Kontakte sind bis auf das Minimalste beschränkt und vieles mehr. Auch Migranten sind besonders von…

Wittlich: Mann von Unbekannten angegriffen

Wittlich. Am Dienstag, 19. Januar, kam es gegen 4.50 Uhr zu einer gefährlichen Körperverletzung in der Berlinger Straße in Wittlich-Bombogen. Die Polizei sucht Zeugen.

Online-Diskussion: Corona, Einzelhandel und Bildung

Trier. Die Maßnahmen zur Bekämpfung der Corona-Pandemie sind eine enorme gesellschaftliche Herausforderung. Praktisch alle Teilbereiche des öffentlichen und geschäftlichen Lebens werden von ihnen tangiert, insbesondere der Gesundheits-, Einzelhandels- und Bildungssektor. Genau um diese Themen wird es in zwei Online-Diskussionen gehen, zu denen der CDU-Bundestagsabgeordnete Andreas Steier am Mittwoch und Donnerstag (20./21. Januar) einlädt. Beide Online-Diskussionen sind öffentlich und nach Voranmeldung für jeden zugänglich.

Zeugen nach Verkehrsunfall gesucht

Mayen. Am Montag, 18 . Januar, kurz vor 6 Uhr, ereignete sich im Kreuzungsbereich der Wittbende/Uferstraße in Mayen ein Verkehrsunfall aufgrund von Glatteis.

Konz: 600.000 Euro zur FÃ¶rderung des Stadtteils Karthaus

Konz. Die Stadt Konz im Landkreis Trier Saarburg erhält im Programmjahr 2020 aus dem Bund-Länder-Programm „Sozialer Zusammenhalt" insgesamt 600.000 Euro Städtebaufördermittel zur Entwicklung des Fördergebiets Karthaus, wie Innenminister Roger Lewentz anlässlich der Übergabe des Bescheides/in Konz mitgeteilt hat.

Betrunkener greift Polizisten an

Ettringen. Ein 40-jähriger Autofahrer aus der VG Brohltal befuhr am Samstag, 16. Januar, gegen 22 Uhr, mit seinem "Ford Focus C-Max" die L 83 von Mayen in Richtung Rieden.

Viel zu tun fÃ¼r die Polizei Bitburg: Sechs berauschte Fahrer

Kreis Bitburg / Prüm. Im Laufe des Wochenendes musste die Polizei Bitburg sechs berauschte Fahrzeugführer aus dem Verkehr ziehen. Den Anfang machte dabei am Freitagabend ein 29-jähriger Fahrzeugführer aus der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher. Er überschlug sich auf der L37 bei Gindorf mit seinem Fahrzeug und flüchtete anschließend von der Unfallstelle. Im Rahmen von Fahndungsmaßnahmen…

KontrollmaÃŸnahmen der Polizei in den Wintersportgebieten

Adenau. Auch an diesem Wochenende wurden die Wintersportgebiete "Hohe Acht" sowie "Arft" von Freitag bis einschließlich Sonntag, 15. bis 17. Januar, von zahlreichen Wintersportlern und Familien zum Rodeln aufgesucht

  2. Neue BÃ¼rger im Monschauer Land

Moritz

Johnen

Geburtstag  14. Januar
Gewicht  3.450 g
GrÃ¶ÃŸe  51 cm
Eltern  Nina und Alexander Johnen
Wohnort  Kesternich

Our Ap Stats Homework Help service differs from other agencies available on the Internet. We pay close attention to the way customers’ orders are processed. We always ensure each custom dissertation writing project is done by the writer with relevant experience. Therefore, when ordering your custom dissertation from us, you can be certain to Bisher gibt es noch keinen Kommentar zu diesem Artikel.

Moritz

Neue Bürger im Monschauer Land. Geburtstag  14. JanuarGewicht  3.450 gGröße  51 cmEltern  Nina und Alexander JohnenWohnort  Kesternich

Kindern wird auch in der Pandemie geholfen

Altkreis Monschau. Bis zum 14. Januar 1995 war Peter Borsdorff über zehn Jahre hinweg ein ambitionierter Langstreckenläufer. Die Marathonstrecke von 42,195 Kilometern schneller als in drei Stunden zu laufen war sein Vorhaben. Wiederholt war dies mit Erfolg gekrönt. Seit diesem Tag im Jahr 1995 setzte Peter Borsdorff sich ausschließlich »laufend« für Kinder in der Region ein. Dies war auch 2020 der Fall. Allerdings konnte der Initiator der »Running for Kids«-Aktion nicht mehr an Veranstaltungen teilnehmen. Sie wurden alle pandemiebedingt abgesagt. Borsdorff nutzte seine Bekanntheit und das Vertrauen der Menschen auf anderen Wegen um Spendengelder zu bitten. Roetgener Familie unterstützt In 47 Orten der Region konnten sich 33 Kindertagesstätten, 24 Offene Ganztagsschulen, Schulen und Jugendzentren über Unterstützung freuen. Freuen über Spenden konnten sich Sportgruppen, Initiativen, Kinder im Brauchtum oder Jugendämter für bestimmte Aktionen. Bei fünf gezielten Spendenaktionen für Kinder in Alsdorf, Stolberg, Roetgen und Birkesdorf konnte Borsdorff insgesamt 77.100 Euro bereitstellen. Nötig waren hier Unterstützungen, um bei schwersten Erkrankungen, der besonderen Betreuung sowie dem Tod von Elternteilen »erste Hilfen« auf den Weg zu bringen.   Borsdorffs Aktivitäten erfolgen ehrenamtlich: Fahrtkosten, Bürokosten  usw. fallen für seine Initiative nicht an. Diese Kosten seines »Hobbys« trägt Borsdorff selbst.Weiterhin stehen 150 selbstgebastelte Sammelbüchsen, alle mit einem getragenen Kinderschuh ausgestattet, in vielen Geschäften und Unternehmen der Region. Die mit der Sammelbüchse erlaufene Spendensumme beläuft sich aktuell auf knapp über 2,8 Millionen Euro.Der 77-Jährige wird weiterhin, um Spenden bittend,  für Kinder und junge Menschen in der Region  unterwegs sein.  Unterstützung ist möglich über das Sonderkonto: Peter Borsdorff, c/o Running for Kids, IBAN DE78 3955 0110 0000 5421 00 sowie per Paypal über peter.borsdorff@qweb.de. Fernmündlich ist Peter Borsdorff  unter 02421/33 723 u. 0171/54 708 71 zu erreichen. Täglich aktuelle Informationen unter www.Facebook.com/Peter Borsdorff. Bis zum 14. Januar 1995 war Peter Borsdorff über zehn Jahre hinweg ein ambitionierter Langstreckenläufer. Die Marathonstrecke von 42,195 Kilometern schneller als in drei Stunden zu laufen war sein Vorhaben. Wiederholt war dies mit Erfolg gekrönt. …

