Motorradfahrer schwer verletzt

Alken. Ein Motorradfahrer ist am Samstag, 19. Dezember, bei einem Unfall auf der L 207 von Nörtershausen in Richtung Alken schwer verletzt worden.Laut Polizeibericht schnitt der Motorradfahrer im Kurvenbereich die Gegenfahrbahn und touchierte einen entgegenkommenden Lkw im rückwärtigen Bereich des Anhängers. Durch den Zusammenstoß verlor er die Kontrolle über die Maschine und stürzte. Der…